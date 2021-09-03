Video
Friday, 3 September, 2021
Biman pilot Nawshad laid to rest at Banani

Published : Friday, 3 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 227
Staff Correspondent

The body of Biman Bangladesh Airlines pilot Captain Nawshad Ataul Kaiyum was flown to Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the capital on Thursday. Captain Nawshad, who landed his plane safely in Nagpur of India after he suffered a heart attack in mid-air, died at a hospital in India on August 30. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The body of Biman pilot Captain Nawshad Ataul Quaiyum, who died in India following a mid-air heart attack, arrived in Dhaka on Thursday morning.
The hearse arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 9:10am on Thursday.
State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Mohammad Mahbub Ali, senior officials of the national flag carrier, two sisters of Captain Nawshad and his daughter were present at the airport.
Later Captain Nawshad was buried at Banani graveyard in the afternoon after two Namaj-e-Janajas, held in Uttara and on the premises of Biman's headquarters Balaka consecutively.   
Captain Nawshad Ataul Quaiyum, who was hailed for landing his plane safely in Nagpur after he suffered a heart attack in mid-air, died at a hospital in India on August 30.
The Biman flight (BG022), carrying 124 passengers, had to make an emergency landing in Nagpur on August 27 after Nawshad fell sick while
piloting the plane from Muscat to Dhaka.
Since then, the 44-year-old pilot had been undergoing treatment at a hospital in Nagpur where he breathed his last.
Captain Nawshad was born on October 17, 1977, in Dhaka. He joined Biman Bangladesh Airlines as a cadet pilot on November 13, 2000, and was promoted to the rank of first officer of F-28 on September 20, 2002, after completing his training.
He became the first officer of the Airbus A-310 on May 14, 2006, and the first officer of the Boeing 777 on December 14, 2011. He was last promoted to captain of the Boeing 737 on January 25, 2016, a position he held until his death.


