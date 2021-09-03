HC asks 2 magistrates to explain in 10 days

The High Court (HC) on Thursday sought explanation from two magistrates of the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court on what basis they put actress Pori Moni on further remands in a case filed under the Narcotics Control Act.

The magistrates Debabrata Biswas and Atiqul Islam will have to explain within 10 days regarding the remand.

Meanwhile, the HC also summoned the concerned investigating officer (IO) to appear before it on September 15 along with documents of the case to explain what materials existed with him to seek further remand for her.

IO Kazi Golam Mostafa, also an inspector of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), prayed for remanding Pori Moni for 10 days in two phases after completion of her remand for four days for the first time in the case.

A virtual HC bench of the HC comprising Justice Mostafa Zaman Islam and Justice KM Zahid Sarwar Kajal passed the order after hearing a petition filed by the Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK) seeking its directives on the legality of remanding Pori Moni repeatedly.

Adv ZI Khan Panna, Md Muzibur Rahman, Syeda

Nasrin and Md Shahinuzzaman appeared for ASK while Deputy Attorney General Abu Yahiya Dulal and Assistant Attorney General Mizanur Rahman represented the State.

The HC bench said it will summon the metropolitan magistrates concerned who granted the prayers for taking Pori Moni in remand for the second and the third time, if their written explanation is not satisfactory.

A day before, the same HC bench criticized the role of magistrate and police over actress Pori Moni's repeated remand saying that there was no need for a third phase remand in the case.

It cannot happen in any civilized society, the court said.

The magistrate abused his power by granting the remand. It needs to be checked what evidence the investigating officer presented with the remand pleas and the reasons why the court granted the remands, the HC said.

Earlier, Pori Moni has so far been remanded three times in the case and the lower courts rejected the bail petitions filed on her behalf.

On Tuesday, Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court judge KM Imrul Kayes granted bail to Pori Moni on Tk 50,000 bail bond till the submission of the police report in the narcotics case.

A day later, Pori Moni walked out of Kashimpur Central Jail for women in Gazipur, a day after she got bail in a case under the Narcotics Control Act filed with Banani Police Station in early August.

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on August 4 raided Pori Moni's Banani house and seized a significant amount of imported alcohol and some narcotics from the premises.

Later, she was shown arrested in a narcotics case a day later after she was arrested by RAB.







