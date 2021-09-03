Video
latest Bangladesh take 2-0 lead over New Zealand in T20 series       
Home Front Page

Sirajganj MP Hasibur Rahman Swapan dies

Published : Friday, 3 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 227
Staff Correspondent

Sirajganj MP Hasibur Rahman Swapan dies

Sirajganj MP Hasibur Rahman Swapan dies

Ruling Awami League (AL) lawmaker from Sirajganj-6 constituency Hasibur Rahman Swapan, also president of Shahjadpur Upazila AL passed away on Thursday at a hospital in Istanbul of Turkey. He was 67.
Swapan, who was thrice elected MP and veteran freedom fighter breathed his last around 3:15 am while undergoing treatment, said sources at the parliament secretariat.
Earlier, he had a kidney transplant in a Turkey hospital in February this year. However, following a successful operation, he had recovered and returned to the country, said Ashiqur Rahman Dinar, personal assistant to the deceased.
"He tested positive for Covid-19 on July 25 while staying in Bangladesh and later sent back to Turkey on August 29 as his condition deteriorated," added Ashiqur. Ashiqur also informed that the body of MP Swapan will be brought to Bangladesh today (Friday) at 5:00am. After Janaza prayers, he will be buried in Shahjadpur.
President M Abdul Hamid, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, different ministers, and state ministers expressed deep shock at the lawmaker's demise.
They wished the salvation of the departed's soul and expressed deep sympathy for the family members of the deceased.
He is survived by his wife, three daughters, and a host of relatives, friends, and well-wishers.
Born on June 16, 1956 in Dariyapur village under Shahjadpur upazila in Sirajganj district, Hasibur Rahman led the Paribahan Sramik Sangathan in the '80s and was elected a MP from the then Sirajganj-7 constituency in 1996 as a candidate of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) in the seventh Jatiya Sangsad polls.
Later, he joined Awami League in 1998 and was elected from Sirajganj-6 constituency in 2014 and 2016 respectively. He was a member of the Food Ministry's Parliamentary Standing Committee.
He also served as the country's Deputy Minister for Industries.


