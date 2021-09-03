Flood worsens as Jamuna, Padma rise further



People taking shelter in a structure at Sirajganj as the Jamuna was flowing 60 centimetres above the danger mark at Sirajganj Town Protection Embankment point on Thursday submerging vast areas of the region. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) of Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) on Thursday forecast that the situation may continue for the next 24 hours and the flood situation may deteriorate further.

According to FFWC forecast, flood situation at low lying places of Kurigram, Gaibandha, Jamalpur, Bogura, Tangail, Sirajganj, Pabna, Manikganj, Rajbari, Faridpur and Shariatpur districts may deteriorate during the period.

Our correspondent from Bogura reports that water levels in the Jamuna and the Bangalee rivers in the Sariakandi rose further in the last 24 hours due to heavy rainfall and upstream water. Due to flood water, more than 600 hectares of cropland in five upazilas was inundated and damaged various standing crops.

According to BWDB Executive Engineer Mahbubur Rahman of Bogura, the water in Jamuna was flowing 65cm above the danger level (DL) while the Bangalee was flowing 11cm bellow the DL.

In Kurigram, water level of the Brahmaputra rose further and was flowing 51cm above the DL at Chilmari. The Dharla was flowing 11cm bellow the DL receding water level slightly at the same point.

More than 70,000 people of around 200 chars under Chilmari and Ulipur have been confined with the flood water and passing distressed time.

In Sirajganj, sufferings of the people increased further along with rising of the water level in the Jamuna. It was flowing above the DL by 62cm and 57cm at Sirajganj Hard Point and Kazipur point after further increase.

Water levels of all rivers flowing through the district - Ichhamoti, Korotoa, Fuljor, Boral and Chalanbil - have increased further deteriorating the flood situation.

Flood situation in chars and western sides of the river Brahmaputra located at Sundarganj, Sadar, Fuchhari and Shaghata upazilas of the Gaibandha district deteriorated further during the last 24 hours due to incessant rain and on rush of hilly waters from the upstream.

BWDB officials said the water level of the Brahmaputra increased by 9 cm during the period and the river was flowing 48cm above the danger mark at Fulchharighat point of the district.

Many char families of the upazilas have also been marooned and they are facing food and pure drinking water crisis due to floods.

Mohammad Al-Maruf, UNO of Sundarganj upazila, said Kapasia, Belka and Horipur unions of the upazilas have been flooded.

Water purification tablets were also distributed to the people of flood affected areas of the unions, the UNO said.

Sadar UNO Mohammad Abdur Rafiul Alam said most of the areas of Mollarchar, Kamarjani unions and a portion of Gidari union adjacent to the Brahmaputra river have been inundated.

Rice and cash money had already been distributed to the flood victims of the unions to mitigate the sufferings of the flood victims, the UNO added.

Abu Rayhan Dolon, Fulchhari UNO, said most of the areas of Erendabari, Fazlupur and Fulchhari unions and some areas of Gozaria and Urya unions of the upazila have been flooded.

With the sharp rise of water level of the river the erosion has taken a serious turn at different points of the unions under the upazila, he added.

Md Zahangir Kabir, Shaghata upazila chairman, said Holdia union which is located on the eastern side of the river Brahmaputra is fully flooded and the inhabitants of the union have also been marooned creating untold sufferings to them.

Apart from it, the areas of Bharatkhali, Ghuridaha, and Shaghata unions of the upazila have also been inundated partially, he termed.

On the other hand, the Ghagot flowing through the mainland of the district registered a rise during the last 24 hours.

The farmers fear huge losses as their standing crops particularly the T-Aman paddy and summer vegetables on 1,515 hectares of land had been submerged due to flood this year, said an official of the office of the deputy director of DAE here.

Deputy Commissioner Abdul Matin visited different flood affected areas including Baguria under Gidari union and Karaibari and Kharjanir Chars under Kamarjani unions today to see the sufferings of the flood affected people.









