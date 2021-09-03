Video
USA to donate BD more vaccines: Miller

Published : Friday, 3 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 222
Diplomatic Correspondent

US Ambassador Earl Miller assured that the USA is expected to donate more Covid vaccines to Bangladesh, said a US Embassy release on Thursday.  
"We expect further vaccine arrivals soon," he said during the handing over ceremony of one million more doses of Pfizer vaccine at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Wednesday. With the arrival of the vaccines, the total number of vaccines gifted by the US rose to 6.5 million.
Health Service Division Secretary Lokman Hossian Miah received the Pfizer vaccines.
"This donation is a part of fulfilling President Biden's commitment to donate 500 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine to countries around the world while Bangladesh is one of the first nations to benefit from this initiative," Miller said.
Donating vaccines is also a part of our broader partnership with Bangladesh, where the United States is the largest donor of Covid-19 assistance to this country, contributing not only 6.5 million doses of vaccines - so far - but also over $96 million to battle the pandemic.
Mentioning that the shipment of Pfizer vaccines is given for free and designed to bolster the ongoing effort to protect Bangladeshis from the deadly coronavirus, he said, "It is a pleasure to once again welcome a life-saving donation of one million Covid-19 vaccines - a gift from the United States and the American people to the people of Bangladesh."  
Miller said these Pfizer vaccines arrived at a crucial time to bolster the ongoing roll-out of national vaccination campaign in Bangladesh and the US is proud to be partner with Dhaka in its effort to get as many vaccinations into the arms of as many people as possible.
"We continue to stand together with the people of Bangladesh no matter how challenging this pandemic may be," he said.     
Noting that the US and Bangladesh have been close partners for the last five decades, Miller said, "Today, our partnership is stronger than ever as we face the challenge of overcoming Covid-19 together-Bangladeshis, Americans, and all people around the world."  
The United States has already committed $2 billion to support the worldwide COVAX effort, with a pledge of an additional $2 billion, making the United States the world's largest donor for equitable global Covid-19 vaccine access, the US Embassy release said.  
In addition to vaccine donations, the US continues to work closely with Bangladesh to support the national Covid-19 vaccination campaign and strengthen the government's response to the pandemic, the release added.


