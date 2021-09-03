Video
latest Bangladesh take 2-0 lead over New Zealand in T20 series       
Home Front Page

BD to buy 60m doses of vaccine from China

100m doses more to come through WHO

Published : Friday, 3 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 232
Staff Correspondent

Health Minister Zahid Maleque said a decision had been taken to purchase 60 million doses of coronavirus vaccine from China and 100 million doses through the World Health Organization (WHO).
Zahid Maleque made the remark while addressing a meeting at the Health Ministry office room on Thursday on the introduction of physical classes in MBBS and BDS courses.
The Health Minister said the Chinese Sinovac vaccine will reach the country in 3 months with 20 million doses per month. If all goes well, it will be possible to administrate 15 million to 20 million doses of vaccine every month from next month.
Priority will be given to the implementation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's directive to start education activities by providing vaccines to students and teachers on priority basis.
The Health Minister is still optimistic about getting the vaccine from the Serum Institute of India as per the agreement. However, "if we don't get the vaccines then money will be returned," he said.
Bangladesh bought 34 million vaccines from India and more than Tk 600 crore was paid for this. But only 7 million vaccines have come to Bangladesh from India.
Last January, Serums Institute sent 5 million vaccines for the first consignment. Then the same amount was supposed to come every month. But after sending 2 million in February, Serum Institute could no longer send vaccines due to the Indian government's ban.
"We have not yet received the 23 million vaccines. We are still waiting. We are in touch with the Serum Institute and Beximco. They are assuring
us that we will get the vaccine," he said.
"If we don't get the vaccine, we have to bring the money back," he added.
At the meeting Ali Nur, Secretary of Health Education, Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam, Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS),  Prof Dr Md Sharfuddin, Vice Chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) also delivered their speech on the occasion.  


