Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 3 September, 2021, 8:11 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Bangladesh take 2-0 lead over New Zealand in T20 series       
Home Front Page

EU pledges to give 10m corona vaccine

Published : Friday, 3 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 250
Diplomatic Correspondent

European Union (EU) has promised 10 million Covid-19 vaccine doses for Bangladesh, Head of Delegation of the EU to Bangladesh Ambassador Rensje Teerink said on Thursday.
"We can say the EU has been the driving force behind the global response to Covid-19. Let's not underestimate how we, in fact, want to reach out to developing countries," she said while responding over the recent comment of the Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen.
"It is not justified to say that the EU is not generous enough in terms of vaccine sharing. We are aware that
it (10 million doses) is not enough and hoped that they can provide more," Rensje Teerink said while responding to the recent comment of the Foreign Minister.
The Foreign Minister recently said they expect the EU to be more generous in terms of vaccine sharing, noting that the EU talks much about human rights but they do care little about it when it comes to vaccine sharing issues.
EU Ambassador finds Foreign Minister's remarks 'quite disappointing' and said more than 200 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines that have been committed by Team Europe (the EU, its institutions and all 27 Member States) will reach their destination countries, mainly through COVAX, by the end of this year.
 Taking part in the discussion, Prof at International Relations Department of Dhaka University Imtiaz Ahmed and Honorary Advisor Emeritus said the frustration from the government and people who look into the vaccine issue logical as there is nothing from the EU as they talk about it.
"I understand you've got things in the pipeline but it isn't yet materialized," he said, "we hear about AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna, Sinopharm, and Sinovac vaccines, but nothing from the EU," he mentioned.
The international affairs analyst said pandemic is an issue of political economy because the quicker a country can vaccinate its population, the faster it can create an image throughout the world and get into a kind of normalcy.
"That's where the EU is lacking."
 Prof Imtiaz said vaccines are very important and recalled when Bangladesh got stuck depending on a single source of AstraZeneca. "It was partly our fault as we had our one source that was AstraZeneca and that collapsed when whole India's vaccine diplomacy collapsed."
Ambassador Teerink presented keynote at the virtual dialogue titled 'Bangladesh-European Union Relations: Prognosis for the Future" premiered on Thursday.
Cosmos Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Cosmos Group, hosted the dialogue as part of its ongoing Ambassador's Lecture Series.
Distinguished Fellow at Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) Dr Debapriya Bhattacharya, former BGMEA President and Mohammadi Group Chairperson Dr Rubana Huq, founder Chairman of Policy Research Institute (CRI) Dr Zaidi Sattar and Prof at International Relations Department of Dhaka University Imtiaz Ahmed and Honorary Advisor Emeritus, Cosmos Foundation Ambassador (Retd) Tariq A Karim comprised the panel of discussants. The opening remarks were delivered by Cosmos Foundation Chairman Enayetullah Khan. The session was chaired by Dr Iftekhar Ahmed Chowdhury, renowned scholar-diplomat and former Advisor on Foreign Affairs of Caretaker Government.
The Ambassador said they will continue to push for more vaccine doses though the issue is not in the hands of the European Union External Action Service but at the Humanitarian Aid department.





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
ACC seeks documents from govt bodies
3 more die of dengue, record 330 hospitalised
88 more die of C-19, 3,436 new cases
Biman pilot Nawshad laid to rest at Banani
HC asks 2 magistrates to explain in 10 days
Sirajganj MP Hasibur Rahman Swapan dies
Flood worsens as Jamuna, Padma rise further
USA to donate BD more vaccines: Miller


Latest News
Bangladesh take 2-0 lead over New Zealand in T20 series
Security to Bangabandhu's family: SSF Bill placed in parliament
Bus Rapid Transit from Gazipur to Dhaka to be opened in 2022: Quader
Bangladesh post 141 in 2nd T20I vs New Zealand
It’s all over when police do journalism: Fakhrul
Bangladesh Covid-19 deaths fall further
City dwellers protest over dengue spread, blame mayor’s failure
'We have right to speak for Muslims in Kashmir,' says Taliban
Tofail Ahmed taken to Delhi after he feels sick
Students aged 12 to be brought under vaccine coverage
Most Read News
JnUJA gets new committee
CU schedules Masters exams
Cricket Australia still aiming to host Afghanistan Test
Members of Italian Guardia Costiera prepare to bring on board
Epic Group, Serai to bring better transparency in supply chain
Micro environment and education in Bangladesh
Bangladesh’s challenges in agro and agro-processed food export
No new variant of coronavirus in Chattogram region: Study
Covid-19: Role of Impact Investment in Bangladesh?
Abrupt Indian ban on onion seeds not legal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft