

Schools, colleges to reopen soon: PM

"I have instructed that schools and colleges reopen quickly," she said during a discussion in parliament on Thursday. "Preparations are being taken. Teachers are receiving vaccines. We are also arranging for other school employees and their families to receive the doses."

The government is taking steps to ensure the vaccines reach all government workers and those they encounter regularly,

she said.

"We are working to ensure that all who work in our various agencies, their families, their domestic help, their drivers, the families of their drivers - everyone gets the vaccine so that the disease cannot spread any further," the prime minister said.

"The World Health Organization has given certain instructions and we are following them in arranging vaccines for our schoolchildren. Some

Pfizer vaccines have arrived for this purpose and more will arrive in the future. We are trying to arrange Moderna vaccines and trying to get others as well. We have sent payments for these vaccines - payments for nearly 60 million doses," she said.

"We are arranging for their transport and storage. But some people get the disease even after getting vaccinated, though that isn't deadly. So, I urge you all to be careful."

The prime minister also noted that those who recover from the coronavirus can also suffer from further health issues. "The coronavirus increases the risk for those who have other diseases, so I urge everyone to take care of themselves." "The government is doing all it can. I know that there is criticism from many quarters, but if you look at the reality of the situation compared to other countries - many advanced nations have not been able to control it the way we have despite our high population density. Our efforts continue and we have been taking all sorts of measures from the start."

Not only should we follow health protocols to protect ourselves, but we should also raise awareness among others and ensure they follow the restrictions for the wellbeing of all, she said.

Hasina also spoke of the increased spread of dengue in the country, urging people to keep their surroundings clean and clear of standing water where mosquitos could breed.

She also pushed people to be alert and use mosquito nets as well as mosquito-killing sprays.

The prime minister also spoke about the passing of Sirajganj-6 MP Md Hasibur Rahman Swapon.

"Hasibur Rahman was a friend to workers and worked for the people with sincerity. His untimely death is a loss for the nation. Several of our fellow parliamentarians have been lost recently. We have been hearing many mourning proposals lately. I can't put how that feels into words."

She said the MP had recently received a kidney transplant in Turkey and was still recovering from it when he contracted COVID.

"Swapon was beloved and did a lot of social work," she said. The prime minister also asked the parliamentarians to pray for Deputy Speaker Fazle Rabbi Miah, currently receiving care at a hospital in India.

"Our honourable deputy speaker is also ill."

"Everyone should pray for his recovery and return," she said.

Following the discussion, the parliament expressed its condolences at the passing of Hasibur Rahman. The parliamentarians observed a minute of silence to mark his death and afterwards State Minister for Religious Affairs Md Faridul Haque Khan led a prayer service.

Afterwards, Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury adjourned the session in homage to the departed MP.

-bdnews24.com









