Friday, 3 September, 2021, 8:11 PM
Medical colleges open on Sept 13

Published : Friday, 3 September, 2021
Staff Correspondent

Medical students will begin attending in-person classes on September 13, said Health Minister Zahid Maleque.
The decision was taken to open all medical colleges and universities with classes tentatively set to begin from September 13, he said during a press briefing at the ministry.
The date can be changed by one or two days, he added.
Around 1.5 lakh students are studying at different
government and private medical colleges and nursing institutes across the country. Their onsite education has remained halted for one-and-a-half years due to Covid-19 restrictions, although online classes continued, the minister said.
The Covid-19 pandemic affected education in a number of countries, including Bangladesh.
Due to the epidemic, all educational institutions in the country have been closed since March 17 of last year.
The administration had planned to reopen schools on multiple occasions, but recurrent increase of the pandemic compelled the authorities to change the plan.


