Ashraful offers unconditional apology for facebook status

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday cleared the SC lawyer Ashraful Islam Ashraf from contempt of the court charges after he offered an unconditional apology for demanding the resignation of Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain through a Facebook post.

Warning the lawyer, the SC said in its order that it hoped he would be cautious from such offensive acts in future.

The four-member virtual Appellate Division bench of the SC headed by Justice Muhammad Imman Ali passed the order after disposing of a rule issued on July 15 by the same court.

Earlier, lawyer Ashraful Islam submitted a written prayer that sought an unconditional apology for his act.

Lawyer Sheikh Awsafur Rahman Bulu appeared for Ashraful while Attorney General AM Amin Uddin represented the state.

During the hearing on the rule, Attorney General AM Amin Uddin requested the court to pardon him saying that Barrister Ashraful Islam Ashraf is a young lawyer. He has to go far in his profession because he realized his mistake. On August 8, Barrister Ashraful appeared before the Appellate Division in compliance with its July 15 summon to explain his position.

After the order, Barrister Ashraful told journalists that the Appellate Division issued a notice against me on the allegation of contempt of court and also asked me to refrain from continuing my legal profession in any court.

"On August 5, I submitted a response to it through an affidavit. I have sought pardon from the apex court and it was accepted and allowed me to withdraw the affidavit. Now I can continue my legal profession," he said.

On July 15, the Appellate Division summoned Ashraful Islam to appear before it on August 8 and explain why he demanded Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain's resignation on his Facebook status.