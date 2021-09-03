Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 3 September, 2021, 8:11 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Bangladesh take 2-0 lead over New Zealand in T20 series       
Home Miscellaneous

Contempt Of Court Charge

Ashraful offers unconditional apology for facebook status

Published : Friday, 3 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Staff Correspondent

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday cleared the SC lawyer Ashraful Islam Ashraf from contempt of the court charges after he offered an unconditional apology for demanding the resignation of Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain through a Facebook post.
Warning the lawyer, the SC said in its order that it hoped he would be cautious from such offensive acts in future.
The four-member virtual Appellate Division bench of the SC headed by Justice Muhammad Imman Ali passed the order after disposing of a rule issued on July 15 by the same court.
Earlier, lawyer Ashraful Islam submitted a written prayer that sought an unconditional apology for his act.
Lawyer Sheikh Awsafur Rahman Bulu appeared for Ashraful while Attorney General AM Amin Uddin represented the state.
During the hearing on the rule, Attorney General AM Amin Uddin requested the court to pardon him saying that Barrister Ashraful Islam Ashraf is a young lawyer. He has to go far in his profession because he realized his mistake. On August 8, Barrister Ashraful appeared before the Appellate Division in compliance with its July 15 summon to explain his position.
After the order, Barrister Ashraful told journalists that the Appellate Division issued a notice against me on the allegation of contempt of court and also asked me to refrain from continuing my legal profession in any court.
"On August 5, I submitted a response to it through an affidavit. I have sought pardon from the apex court and it was accepted and allowed me to withdraw the affidavit. Now I can continue my legal profession," he said.
On July 15, the Appellate Division summoned Ashraful Islam to appear before it on August 8 and explain why he demanded Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain's resignation on his Facebook status.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ashraful offers unconditional apology for facebook status
HC cancels bail of suspended DIG Partha
Students rights council to be reformed
AL has started culture of disappearance, says Fakhrul
Bangabandhu remembered in edn webinar
Carjackers' ring busted, five members arrested  
Kabul airport blasts death toll rises 179
Khaleda can go abroad if she goes to jail again and apply: Law Minister


Latest News
Bangladesh take 2-0 lead over New Zealand in T20 series
Security to Bangabandhu's family: SSF Bill placed in parliament
Bus Rapid Transit from Gazipur to Dhaka to be opened in 2022: Quader
Bangladesh post 141 in 2nd T20I vs New Zealand
It’s all over when police do journalism: Fakhrul
Bangladesh Covid-19 deaths fall further
City dwellers protest over dengue spread, blame mayor’s failure
'We have right to speak for Muslims in Kashmir,' says Taliban
Tofail Ahmed taken to Delhi after he feels sick
Students aged 12 to be brought under vaccine coverage
Most Read News
JnUJA gets new committee
CU schedules Masters exams
Cricket Australia still aiming to host Afghanistan Test
Members of Italian Guardia Costiera prepare to bring on board
Epic Group, Serai to bring better transparency in supply chain
Micro environment and education in Bangladesh
Bangladesh’s challenges in agro and agro-processed food export
No new variant of coronavirus in Chattogram region: Study
Covid-19: Role of Impact Investment in Bangladesh?
Abrupt Indian ban on onion seeds not legal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft