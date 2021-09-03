HC cancels bail of suspended DIG Partha

The High Court (HC) on Thursday cancelled the unusual bail granted to Partha Gopal Banik, a suspended deputy inspector general (Prisons) of Sylhet division, in a case filed over the recovery of Tk 80 lakh from his residence in Dhaka.

The court ordered Partha Gopal Banik to surrender to the trial court concerned by September 20.

The virtual HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman passed the order after granting an appeal filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) challenging the order of Special Judge's Court-5 of Dhaka that granted the unusual bail to Partha Gopal Banik.

The HC also asked the Special Judge's Court-5 of Dhaka to immediately transfer the graft case of Partha Gopal to Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal.

Earlier on June 17, the Dhaka Special Judge's Court-5 Judge Iqbal Hossain granted bail to Partha Gopal Banik till July 15 after hearing on a petition filed by the accused seeking bail in the graft case.









