Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 3 September, 2021, 8:11 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Bangladesh take 2-0 lead over New Zealand in T20 series       
Home City News

BAF exercise ‘ADEX 2021-2’ held

Published : Friday, 3 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 214
Staff Correspondent

Air Defence Exercise of Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) 'ADEX 2021-2' was held on Wednesday.
All types of BAF fighter aircraft, transport aircraft, helicopters, radar squadrons and air defence missile units in Dhaka, Chattogram, Jashore, Cox's Bazar, Tangail and Barishal area participated in the exercise, said an ISPR press release. "Free Shall We Keep the Sky of Bangladesh" with this motto, BAF conducts this exercise regularly to evaluate the efficiency, effectiveness and weaknesses of her time befitting Air defence capability.
As part of the exercise, the pilots practiced in different air combat manoeuvres and tactics including interception, air to air missile firing, air to ground live firing, surveillance, protection of Air Bases, transporting weapons, rescue of ejected or survived aircrew from enemy territory and special operations.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BAF exercise ‘ADEX 2021-2’ held
BPC’s hotel booking goes online
JnU students demand semester exams in Sept
Academic Council meeting of Premier University in Chattogram
Tobacco addiction among females threat to public health
BGB seizes smuggled goods worth around Tk 121cr in August
KUET celebrates 18th founding anniv
CUET Prof Dr Mohammad Rafiqul Alam inaugurates the 19th CUET Day


Latest News
Bangladesh take 2-0 lead over New Zealand in T20 series
Security to Bangabandhu's family: SSF Bill placed in parliament
Bus Rapid Transit from Gazipur to Dhaka to be opened in 2022: Quader
Bangladesh post 141 in 2nd T20I vs New Zealand
It’s all over when police do journalism: Fakhrul
Bangladesh Covid-19 deaths fall further
City dwellers protest over dengue spread, blame mayor’s failure
'We have right to speak for Muslims in Kashmir,' says Taliban
Tofail Ahmed taken to Delhi after he feels sick
Students aged 12 to be brought under vaccine coverage
Most Read News
JnUJA gets new committee
CU schedules Masters exams
Cricket Australia still aiming to host Afghanistan Test
Members of Italian Guardia Costiera prepare to bring on board
Epic Group, Serai to bring better transparency in supply chain
Micro environment and education in Bangladesh
Bangladesh’s challenges in agro and agro-processed food export
No new variant of coronavirus in Chattogram region: Study
Covid-19: Role of Impact Investment in Bangladesh?
Abrupt Indian ban on onion seeds not legal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft