BAF exercise ‘ADEX 2021-2’ held

Air Defence Exercise of Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) 'ADEX 2021-2' was held on Wednesday.

All types of BAF fighter aircraft, transport aircraft, helicopters, radar squadrons and air defence missile units in Dhaka, Chattogram, Jashore, Cox's Bazar, Tangail and Barishal area participated in the exercise, said an ISPR press release. "Free Shall We Keep the Sky of Bangladesh" with this motto, BAF conducts this exercise regularly to evaluate the efficiency, effectiveness and weaknesses of her time befitting Air defence capability.

As part of the exercise, the pilots practiced in different air combat manoeuvres and tactics including interception, air to air missile firing, air to ground live firing, surveillance, protection of Air Bases, transporting weapons, rescue of ejected or survived aircrew from enemy territory and special operations.