BPC’s hotel booking goes online

Bangladesh Parjatan Corporation (BPC) has launched online hotel-motel booking services on its website, promising the services on mobile by next one month.

State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali inaugurated the online reservation and hotel management system at a meeting on enterprise resource planning project at the Secretariat on Wednesday.

"Tourists will be able to reserve rooms at the BPC's hotel and motel from any part of the world by clicking https://hotels.gov.bd. Customers will have the opportunity to give feedback as well," the state minister said. "The services will be available on mobile phones on Sept 27 marking the World Tourism Day."

Online payment option is also available now on the BPC's website through a mobile banking app, including debit and credit cards.

"The services will strengthen the national tourism board's internal management and monitoring system of each hotel and motel, easing the way to ensure transparency and accountability. Customers' feedback will also help us to solve the service-related issues soon," Mahbub Ali said.









