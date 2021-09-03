Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 3 September, 2021, 8:11 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Bangladesh take 2-0 lead over New Zealand in T20 series       
Home City News

BPC’s hotel booking goes online


Services on mobile by next one month

Published : Friday, 3 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 208
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh Parjatan Corporation (BPC) has launched online hotel-motel booking services on its website, promising the services on mobile by next one month.
State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali inaugurated the online reservation and hotel management system at a meeting on enterprise resource planning project at the Secretariat on Wednesday.
"Tourists will be able to reserve rooms at the BPC's hotel and motel from any part of the world by clicking https://hotels.gov.bd. Customers will have the opportunity to give feedback as well," the state minister said. "The services will be available on mobile phones on Sept 27 marking the World Tourism Day."
Online payment option is also available now on the BPC's website through a mobile banking app, including debit and credit cards.
"The services will strengthen the national tourism board's internal management and monitoring system of each hotel and motel, easing the way to ensure transparency and accountability. Customers' feedback will also help us to solve the service-related issues soon," Mahbub Ali said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BAF exercise ‘ADEX 2021-2’ held
BPC’s hotel booking goes online
JnU students demand semester exams in Sept
Academic Council meeting of Premier University in Chattogram
Tobacco addiction among females threat to public health
BGB seizes smuggled goods worth around Tk 121cr in August
KUET celebrates 18th founding anniv
CUET Prof Dr Mohammad Rafiqul Alam inaugurates the 19th CUET Day


Latest News
Bangladesh take 2-0 lead over New Zealand in T20 series
Security to Bangabandhu's family: SSF Bill placed in parliament
Bus Rapid Transit from Gazipur to Dhaka to be opened in 2022: Quader
Bangladesh post 141 in 2nd T20I vs New Zealand
It’s all over when police do journalism: Fakhrul
Bangladesh Covid-19 deaths fall further
City dwellers protest over dengue spread, blame mayor’s failure
'We have right to speak for Muslims in Kashmir,' says Taliban
Tofail Ahmed taken to Delhi after he feels sick
Students aged 12 to be brought under vaccine coverage
Most Read News
JnUJA gets new committee
CU schedules Masters exams
Cricket Australia still aiming to host Afghanistan Test
Members of Italian Guardia Costiera prepare to bring on board
Epic Group, Serai to bring better transparency in supply chain
Micro environment and education in Bangladesh
Bangladesh’s challenges in agro and agro-processed food export
No new variant of coronavirus in Chattogram region: Study
Covid-19: Role of Impact Investment in Bangladesh?
Abrupt Indian ban on onion seeds not legal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft