JnU students demand semester exams in Sept

Students of Jagannath University (JnU) on Thursday formed a human chain demanding semester exams in September.

The students arranged the human chain on Shaheed Minar premises of the university.

Students here demanded to hold their examinations in next five days.

A student who took part in the programme said, "Take our test either online or offline immediately. We are becoming mentally deranged. We don't know if there is a political reason behind the closure of the university. But even if the campus is closed, we have to take exams on online."

Do not play politics with us. Within this month, we want routine of exams, he added.







