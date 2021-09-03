BGB seizes smuggled goods worth around Tk 121cr in August

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) seized smuggled goods worth around Tk 121 crore 41 lakh 74 thousand and arrested 575 persons by conducting operations in the border areas of the country in August.

BGB disclosed the information issued by a press release on Wednesday.

The seized drugs include 26,39,233 pieces of Yaba tablets, 10,174 bottles of phencidyl, 18,657 bottles of foreign liquor, 1,970 cans of beer, 2,166 kg of cannabis, 8 kg 964 g of heroin, 22,307 injections. , 6,728 Iskaf Syrup, 1,001 bottles of ofidil, 3,5486 Anegra tablets and 175,372 other tablets.

Other smuggled items include 8 kg 523 g gold, 45 kg silver, 3 piece of Kashti Stone statue, 221,174 pieces of cosmetics, 3,674 sets of imitation jewelery, 4,344 pieces of saris, 9,143 three pieces and shirt pieces, 360 pieces readymade garments, 2,504 cubic feet of wood, 2,080 kg of tea leaves, 18,260 kg of coal, 17 trucks and covered vans, 6 private cars and microbuses, 11 pickups, 6 CNG and engine driven autorickshaws and 138 motorbikes.

The weapons recovered included six pistols, 12 different types of guns, two 40mm mortar bombs, three 60mm mortar bombs, one magazine and 28 rounds of ammunition.








