Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 3 September, 2021, 8:10 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Bangladesh take 2-0 lead over New Zealand in T20 series       
Home Editorial

Development projects again fall in time lag, cost escalation gap

Published : Friday, 3 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 116

Delays in state-run project completion coupled with their unavoidable cost escalation were never a new phenomenon in Bangladesh. However, little has been done over the past decade to come out of these, mostly man-made menaces. Though the Corona virus pandemic has slowed down the pace of our mega development projects in the past year and a half - some of the key infrastructure projects will be manifestly delayed in meeting their closing dates of completion. In addition the projects would also incur higher costs.

In particular, government took up three projects - Dhaka Elevated Expressway, Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) and Dhaka-Ashulia Elevated Expressway - to ensure smooth transportation of people of the country including the capital.  Now fates of those projects are uncertain with their cost increasing because of delay in project completion.

Pandemic is not the only cause. Evils of uncoordinated planning and poor contractor selection have returned to hit the projects hard. Moreover, busy roads under the project areas are being severely disrupted with prolonged traffic jams due to slow pace of works.

The major victim among the projects is Dhaka Elevated Expressway. It is the biggest project taken up by the government to reduce traffic congestion in the capital and it is the first elevated expressway project in Bangladesh. The approximately 47-km-long expressway is scheduled to connect Shahjalal International Airport and Kutubkhali of Dhaka-Chittagong Highway via Kuril, Banani, Mohakhali, Tejgaon, Magbazar, Kamalapur, Sayedabad and Jatrabari areas.

However, the project is being implemented by the Bridge Division. It was supposed to be completed in three and a half years, but has progressed only 28 percent in the last ten years. Construction of the project was inaugurated on April 30, 2011. Although the construction was supposed to be completed in three phases by 2014 but later the period was extended till June 2022.

At least a five year work period has simply vanished in the air before the pandemic had set in. Even if we take the project to meet its extended deadline in 2022, whom should we hold accountable for such a lengthy delay and its swelling costs?

Meanwhile, the Bridge Authority themselves has raised the question of using low quality materials at low prices and lack of efficiency.

The message is simple: Unless the government tightens its grip over selecting and controlling local, foreign contractors - the manmade miseries will continue with our state-run projects.

Contractors in our country have a general tendency to make huge profits by increasing project cost. And foreign contractors have also learned playing the same dirty profit-mongering trick.

In this case, the government must be bold enough to take disciplinary action the soonest. Even, if one fails to complete the work on time, the problem can be reduced in the future by setting an example by hiring a new contractor to replace the existing one.

It is no short of a mystery - why our government is repeatedly failing to draw lessons from its inept handling of development projects - stretching for years on end?



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Development projects again fall in time lag, cost escalation gap
BRRI projects revolutionising rice production
Dhaka’s waste management in chaos  
PM’s call to turn Bangladesh into a global connectivity hub
RAJUK to demolish buildings lacking fire certificates
Trawler capsize claimed 22 lives
Vaccinating industry workers a top priority
Daily essential prices going through the roof


Latest News
Bangladesh take 2-0 lead over New Zealand in T20 series
Security to Bangabandhu's family: SSF Bill placed in parliament
Bus Rapid Transit from Gazipur to Dhaka to be opened in 2022: Quader
Bangladesh post 141 in 2nd T20I vs New Zealand
It’s all over when police do journalism: Fakhrul
Bangladesh Covid-19 deaths fall further
City dwellers protest over dengue spread, blame mayor’s failure
'We have right to speak for Muslims in Kashmir,' says Taliban
Tofail Ahmed taken to Delhi after he feels sick
Students aged 12 to be brought under vaccine coverage
Most Read News
JnUJA gets new committee
CU schedules Masters exams
Cricket Australia still aiming to host Afghanistan Test
Members of Italian Guardia Costiera prepare to bring on board
Epic Group, Serai to bring better transparency in supply chain
Micro environment and education in Bangladesh
Bangladesh’s challenges in agro and agro-processed food export
No new variant of coronavirus in Chattogram region: Study
Covid-19: Role of Impact Investment in Bangladesh?
Abrupt Indian ban on onion seeds not legal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft