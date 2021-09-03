Development projects again fall in time lag, cost escalation gap

Delays in state-run project completion coupled with their unavoidable cost escalation were never a new phenomenon in Bangladesh. However, little has been done over the past decade to come out of these, mostly man-made menaces. Though the Corona virus pandemic has slowed down the pace of our mega development projects in the past year and a half - some of the key infrastructure projects will be manifestly delayed in meeting their closing dates of completion. In addition the projects would also incur higher costs.



In particular, government took up three projects - Dhaka Elevated Expressway, Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) and Dhaka-Ashulia Elevated Expressway - to ensure smooth transportation of people of the country including the capital. Now fates of those projects are uncertain with their cost increasing because of delay in project completion.



Pandemic is not the only cause. Evils of uncoordinated planning and poor contractor selection have returned to hit the projects hard. Moreover, busy roads under the project areas are being severely disrupted with prolonged traffic jams due to slow pace of works.



The major victim among the projects is Dhaka Elevated Expressway. It is the biggest project taken up by the government to reduce traffic congestion in the capital and it is the first elevated expressway project in Bangladesh. The approximately 47-km-long expressway is scheduled to connect Shahjalal International Airport and Kutubkhali of Dhaka-Chittagong Highway via Kuril, Banani, Mohakhali, Tejgaon, Magbazar, Kamalapur, Sayedabad and Jatrabari areas.



However, the project is being implemented by the Bridge Division. It was supposed to be completed in three and a half years, but has progressed only 28 percent in the last ten years. Construction of the project was inaugurated on April 30, 2011. Although the construction was supposed to be completed in three phases by 2014 but later the period was extended till June 2022.



At least a five year work period has simply vanished in the air before the pandemic had set in. Even if we take the project to meet its extended deadline in 2022, whom should we hold accountable for such a lengthy delay and its swelling costs?



Meanwhile, the Bridge Authority themselves has raised the question of using low quality materials at low prices and lack of efficiency.



The message is simple: Unless the government tightens its grip over selecting and controlling local, foreign contractors - the manmade miseries will continue with our state-run projects.



Contractors in our country have a general tendency to make huge profits by increasing project cost. And foreign contractors have also learned playing the same dirty profit-mongering trick.



In this case, the government must be bold enough to take disciplinary action the soonest. Even, if one fails to complete the work on time, the problem can be reduced in the future by setting an example by hiring a new contractor to replace the existing one.



It is no short of a mystery - why our government is repeatedly failing to draw lessons from its inept handling of development projects - stretching for years on end?