Friday, 3 September, 2021, 8:10 PM
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Urgent steps necessary to overcome this uncertainty

Published : Friday, 3 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 205

Dear Sir,
Education plays a critical role in poverty alleviation, nation building and development of civilization. Educated people are the key to all developments. Education makes people human but today it is the main reason for backwardness. Today, the question is, if the COVID-19 virus has targeted only educational institutions.

In our country, election processions-meetings, hat-bazaars, tourism, offices-courts, and even cinema halls are left open. So why are educational institutions closed? As a result, many meritorious students are being involved in child labour, child marriage is on the rise, juvenile delinquency is going beyond control and many honest teachers are losing their jobs.

In the meantime, according to a report of Bangladesh Kindergarten Parishad, 10 thousand educational institutions have been closed. Conscious Guardians think it is urgent to solve problems without leaving future generations in uncertainty.
 Habibur Rahman Bappa
 Assistant Teacher
 Blue-bird high school and college, Sylhet


Corrigendum
On 2 September, wrong photograph of the writer had been published in the article titled "Covid-19: Role of Impact Investment in Bangladesh?" We are sorry for the inconvenience.



