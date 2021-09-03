

Bangabandhu and his dream Akash Paribahan



Bangabandhu and Bangladesh are on opposite sides of the same coin. It is also called reflection of each other. After independence, Bangabandhu took more than three and a half years to form the country. He laid the foundation for a journey a hundred years ahead in this short time in the journey from zero. Today, the country is passing fifty years of independence, but most of the policies on which Bangladesh is still governed have been passed by Bangabandhu. Biman Bangladesh Airlines started its journey with the order No. 126 by the President to form the country at that time.



As important as air transport was to Bangabandhu, the construction of the airport was also a priority. Tejgaon Airport was the only international airport at the time of formation of Bangladesh. At the airport where Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was released from Pakistan prison on January 10, 1972, he boarded a British Airways comet plane via London and Delhi and landed at his war-torn Tejgaon airport.



In the pre-war period, an international airport was under construction at Kurmitola, near Dhaka. During the war of liberation, Kurmitola airport was damaged by a bomb fired by Pakistani forces. But Bangabandhu was a visionary of the future. He always got to see the future of Bangladesh. In building this Bangladesh, he gave priority to the country's drawing room airport. The war-torn Kurmitola Airport was rebuilt into an international airport.



After the brutal killing of Bangabandhu on 15 August 1975 and the custody of four national leaders in jail on 3 November 1975, the slow pace of all development work in Bangladesh was noticeable. Long after the allotted time, in 1980, the then President Ziaur Rahman officially inaugurated a section of Dhaka International Airport. Later, after a change of political course, in 1983, the then President Abdus Sattar renamed the Dhaka International Airport and re-inaugurated it by renaming it Zia International Airport. Later on 2010, Hon'ble Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina named the airport after Hazrat Shahjalal (R), the great spiritual leader who preached Islam in the country. Now the main airport of the country is Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.



Today, the country's state-owned airline Biman Bangladesh Airlines has 21 modern aircraft. Hon'ble Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been adding new more aircraft to complete Bangabandhu's golden Bengal. The present Prime Minister is working to make Bangabandhu's dream a reality in the process of building a strong national airline.



Bangabandhu focused on rebuilding the airport as a priority to give a strong foundation to the country's economy. Following this, work is underway to expand the third terminal for the modernization of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport. People at all levels think that this is one of the largest projects in the country after independence through which the country's air transport infrastructure will become much stronger.



Not only Dhaka but also Hazrat Shah Amanat International Airport in Chittagong and Osmani International Airport in Sylhet are operations in full swing. Cox's Bazar Airport and Saidpur Airport will soon become two international airports. In addition, work is underway to modernize other airports in the country.



In order to further strengthen the air communication system of the people of the country, it has been opened for national airlines as well as private airlines. Bangabandhu has given importance to the government as well as private business in building a strong economic infrastructure. In this context, today US-Bangla Airlines, NovoAir is flying in the skies of Bengal. Not only in the country but also in the foreign skies, the country's reputation is increasing by competing with other foreign airlines.



Bangabandhu's future vision was that mountains, plains, seas and countless rivers and historical monuments scattered all over the country would one day become a sanctuary for tourists. In this context, along with aviation, tourism has also been given importance. He formed Bangladesh Tourism Corporation in 1973.



Today, in the dream of the father of the nation, we see a solid foundation in air transport in Bangladesh, a well-organized civil aviation authority, the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism has a special role.



In order to make Bangabandhu's dream a reality, Akash Paribahan attaches special importance to reach the pinnacle of development through proper planning. Aviation needs to move forward to maintain the dynamism of all industries, for which there is no alternative.

The writer is general

manager - Public Relations,

US-Bangla Airlines











