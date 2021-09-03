

Covid-19: Role of Impact Investment in Bangladesh?



The question now is how the COVID-19 Pandemic will influenceto change 2021and future socio-economic indicators, investments and eventually the overall financial ecosystemin Bangladesh. The fast-spreading COVID-19 is pushing us to rethink and re-evaluate our work, and what it might mean for us and the next generation investors/investeesto design for a Bangladesh that will probably not be the same! What will be our new perception and/or goals when working with the existing financial instruments or designingnew instruments to do well and do good at the same time?



The social and financial impacts of COVID-19 are evolving rapidly and hitting different members of our society unevenly. Many people have lost income, or their income had dropped significantly. This loss of income, particularly among the low-income groups is due to the enforcement of social distancing measure and a countrywide shutdown imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19. Since the virus broke out in Bangladesh, extreme poverty has risen while around 14 percent people struggling to have any food at home. On the flipside, 36 percent people lack clear understanding of the measures that should be taken to prevent getting infected by the corona virus. Local health is certainly threatened by the COVID-19 pandemic, and we are fighting to overcome this but there is a long-lasting threat that we may have to live with for a while, if we do not reinforce our ongoing immediate actions. This is the threats to our society, economy, and investment targets. Investors and investees should act now to help reduce negative impacts like the direct effect on public health, the severity of economic slowdown, the deepening of inequality in societies and the resulting impacts on mental health.



There has never been a greater challenge for the financial sectors of Bangladesh to be innovative and creative to complement the required reforms in social, economic, and environmental arenas to cope with the COVID-19 crisis. We need to acknowledge that the only thing that will really allow life as we once knew it to resume, is the vaccines. The positive sign is that Incepta Pharmaceuticals has been supported by the Government of Bangladesh to produce vaccines locally, which may work as the magic wand against the pandemic for Bangladesh. While we are waiting for the availability of the locally produced vaccine to cope with the health crisis,the financial sector needs to raise their act nowto prevent the emerging socio-economic disaster. These expert financial policy makers have a set of skills to think outside the square, how to nurture the creative cells in our brain, how to use creativity, innovation to support human beings and to bring good to all societies while appropriately encouraging prospective investors. During and post COVID-19, resource scarcity and displacement of people in search of work will magnify the already existing issues with rapid urbanisation.



The Government of Bangladesh has undertaken various initiatives including injection of recovery financial packages for the not-for profit sector and the lower income people. But most of these packages are planned to be delivered through traditional financial instruments. To make a more efficient and outcome focused implementation, there is now opportunity to think outside the square through more efficient instruments.It is time to complement the government initiatives by activating the power of a new wave of investment instrument, which is already working with few segments of the community at different levels and geographic locations of Bangladesh. With the correct investment instrument, Bangladesh will be able to tackle these negative impacts of COVID-19 more effectively.



Hence, the need for a comprehensive and appropriate investment instrument to complement the mainstream investment ecosystem. This is where the Impact InvestmentEcosystem comes in. Impact Investment is a timely solution to cope with both the survival and revival phases and to win the 'complete war' against the COVID-19.The main objective of reinforcing the emerging Impact Investment Ecosystem in Bangladesh is to take a more scientific and sustainable approach to develop an 'antidote' not only to prevent negative outcomes from virus like COVID-19 but also to reduce its impact on increasing poverty and inequality. An appropriate and accessible implementation of impact investment will eventually deliverthe 'vaccine' to cope with any such unexpected challenges in the future by transforming 'Poverty to Prosperity'!



The term impact investment was created in 2007 by an initiative coordinated by the Rockefeller Foundation. Since then, the Global Impact Investing Network (GIIN) has defined impact investment as investments made into companies, organisation, and funds with intention to generate social and environmental impacts alongside a financial return. According to the GIIN, impact investing has attracted increasing interest among investors who are allocating more capital to impact investments year-over-year. It has identified the overall global investment is more than $200 trillion and projecting the prospects for capturing at least one percent of this investments, which is around $2.0 trillion, for global impact investment. The 2020 Annual Impact Investor Survey, published by GIIN, includes an updated market sizing analysis, estimating the current market size at $715 billion and over 1,720 organisations manage this market. This analysis examines the supply of capital allocated to impact investing as of the end of 2019, using impact investing AUM as the indicator of market size.



In 2013, UK former Prime Minister, the Honourable David Cameron MP, launched an independent Social Impact Investment Taskforce with a concern to catalyse a global market for investment to deliver social good. This launch facilitated impact investment to evolve globally as a means of growing types and extent of capital available for attacking social and environmental issues. Impact investment is becoming an influential instrument to bring different mixtures of people, ideas, and resources to challenge difficult social issues while allowing positive solutions to achieve social and environmental good. Impact investment are now being used to finance initiatives such as aged care, health, housing, education, infrastructure, water and sanitation, financial inclusion, sustainable agriculture and development of the services sector.



The distinctive feature of impact investing is the purpose to achieve both a positive social and environmental benefit with a degree of financial return. This financial return differentiates impact investing from grant funding. The deliberate strategy for positive benefit to society and environment separates it from traditional investments. Essentially, this is about growing the total pool of economic and social value, not reallocating what already exists. Impact Investment is already having optimistic effect globally in catalysing new markets and inspiring entrepreneurship and innovation for the benefit of society.



Impact investment is dependent on multi-stakeholders. It involves governments as impact investments offer openings for more efficient delivery of services. It appoints not-for-profits that design and implement projects to individual recipients of social programmes. And it involves businesses, ranging from entrepreneurs to investors. Evidently, for impact investing to reach its potential, it must be considered from all stakeholder's perspective. Internationally, impact investment is already delivering positive impacts to diversified social, economic and environmental projects and programmes.



In 2015, the UN SDGs gave us the platform to commence thethought process, hoping to leave no one behind. Now in 2021, COVID-19 brought new challenges with its impacts on Bangladesh asking us to refocus. We need todevelop few strategies and actions as part of the ingredients for the 'antidote' to challenge COVID-19 generated poverty with a strong believe, 'people do not want charity, they want a chance'!



Impact investment, the 'talk of the investment ecosystem' in Bangladesh since 2015-16. The former Board of Investment summit on investment in 2015 was designed to complement the 21st century investment strategies for Bangladesh. It was clear from those informed discussions that one of the key drivers of the investments for this century is 'alternative investments' including private equity, venture capital and impact investment. The summit initiated an effective platform to commence the detail discussions on impact investment and the readiness of Bangladesh as one of the fastest growing country in the world, to adopt this global movement.



The Honourable Prime Minister of Bangladesh in partnership with UNDP and Build Bangladesh launched a milestone Impact Investment initiative for Bangladesh in 2017 and now it is time to implement that initiative rigorously to win the socio-economic challenges of Bangladesh for 2021 and beyond.To realise this expected outcome, there is a need to incorporate the most appropriate investment model. Impact Investment has now been globally and locally implemented as the 21st century financial instrument, more appropriate than traditional debt, charity, grant, venture capital, micro finance, and social business.

The writer is President, Build Bangladesh, Impact Investment stream of the Impress Group



The South Asian region started with a different 'model' of banking. The early bankingsystem was introduced by the Afghan traders popularly known as Kabuliwalas. Muslim businessmen from Kabul, Afghanistan came to India and started money lending business inexchange of interest sometime in 1312 A.D. During their time the native Indians were highly influenced by their financial and business activities. During the period of British rule, the merchants established the first modern bank headquartered in Dhaka, the Dacca Bank, established in 1846. It did a very limited business and did not issue banknotes. It was purchased by Bank of Bengal in 1862. Bank of Bengal opened branches in Sirajganj and Chittagong in 1873, and in Chandpur in 1900.Since the birth of Bangladesh as an independent country in 1971, its very first private sector bank was AB Bank Limited. This bank was incorporated on 31st December 1981 and started its effective operation from 12th April 1982. 