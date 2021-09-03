

Divorce is a legal, but discomfort event



The recent split between Bill Gates and Melinda Gates stired the world. Recently, the legal battle between a Bangladeshi father and a Japanese mother over two baby girls has sparked widespread discussion and criticism in the media. Moreover, the divorces of celebrities often make headlines and are widely criticized. Many people jest to discuss and criticize the divorce of others. However, the question remains as to who thinks about the reasons for ending their marital life.



Although divorce is a legal right in the eyes of the law or religion, it is an extremely disliked act in the eyes of society and religion. Because the child, the future generation has to suffer the cruel consequences of the matter.



In fact, divorce is nothing new in the West. It is happening all the time. Marriage is not a permanent written document or agreement for them, but live together, extramarital love, extramarital affairs are reigning in those societies.





In Belgium, 71 percent of marriages end in divorce, Portugal, is second with a divorce rate of 68 percent. It is followed by Hungary, the Czech Republic, Spain, Luxembourg, Estonia, France and the United States. In Britain, too, almost half of marriages end in divorce. Statistics for the first three months of 2019 show that 42 per cent of couples in the UK states of England and Wales faced divorce. According to various government departments in the United States, more than 50 percent of marriages end in divorce.





In Bangladesh, too, divorce rates among young couples have risen alarmingly in recent years. It may be difficult for our society to accept it easily.



Basically marriage is an important and cherished dream of every man and woman. Marriage is a reliable source of peace in the hearts of men and women. Marriage is the only legal way to establish a relationship between men and women and a tool to protect human character. The wedding can be compared to the conjugal life of an architect under construction. Just as it takes bricks, sand, cement and other materials to build an architecture, it takes a mixture of respect, love, faith and understanding to make a marriage happy and beautiful.



In Islam, marriage is the name of a special blessing of Allah and an important Sunnah of the Prophet (PBUH). It is an aid to the fullness of faith and one of the elements in shaping the character of a young woman. But at the same time, divorce has been recognized as the most disliked halal act in Islam. When all attempts to reconcile marital life fail; the purpose of divorce is to preserve the individual and personal identity of both husband and wife with the help of this system and to save life from the evil destruction.



The fact that divorce is not a desirable act in Islam is proved by the clear declaration of Hadith. The Prophet (PBUH) said, 'Allaah has not made lawful anything more abominable than divorce.' (Abu Dawood). There is a complete surah in the Holy Qur'an called Talaq which sheds light on divorce.



It is through marriage that a man and a woman become partners in each other's activities. Love develops between them and children are born. Thus it can be said that the line of protection of lineage in human life is tied to marriage and it is the main pillar of a family. That is to say, marriage completes an imperfect man.



The importance of marriage is immense not only from a religious and social point of view, but also from a scientific point of view. The Harvard Health publication surveyed 1,27,545 people in the United States and found that married men were healthier and lived longer than unmarried men. Research over the last 150 years has also shown that marriage is very beneficial for health. According to Japanese scientists, people who have never been married are three times more likely to have cardiovascular disease (heart disease) than other married people. It is also said that the risk of hypertension, stress and heart attack decreases with marriage.





In fact, for various reasons, the number of divorces has increased so much that it seems as if that happiness has caught fire. In fact, this is what happens when the fire burns in the mind day and night and its real reaction falls on the world. There are many people who, even after living together for fifty years, do not belong to anyone, they will never know each other. There are many people who are successful and famous people in their workplace but they are only a source of greed in their married life.



Unexpected events like divorce or deviation are happening all over the world for various reasons. However, some of the common causes of divorce are socio-economic problems, mental illness, anger, frustration, irresponsibility, skyrocketing expectations, betrayal, and the short-sighted role of the media and social media.



In fact, children are the main victims of divorce. They grew up in a broken family which hinders their normal mental growth. They suffer from a kind of 'identity crisis'. Psychiatrists think that if children are deprived of the normal company and love of their parents, then their life becomes abnormal. They see society and family as negative. Life aversion is created in them which is horrible. They grow up in despair and depression which can bring great danger to a state and a society as

The writer is a banker and

freelance columnist











