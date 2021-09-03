

Afghanistan already in crisis after losing many of its best and the brightest



So, she left Afghanistan and took refuge in Europe. And on Monday she narrated her story to BBC. Amin's story is quite common. In just two weeks, hundreds of Afghan professionals left their homeland causing a sudden massive brain drain from Afghanistan. Another female anchor of TOLO News TV who interviewed a Taliban official after the fall of Kabul also left Afghanistan.



Breaking this news on Sunday, a CNN talk show host said that she took shelter in a Middle Eastern country as she was not feeling safe to continue to work in Afghanistan after conducting that interview face to face on live television. During that interview which was shown on media outlets across the world, a Taliban spokesperson promised that the education of Afghan girls would continue and they would respect women's rights in Afghanistan "within Islamic law."



Yet, hundreds of Afghan professionals -- not just the media personalities -- including doctors, engineers, architects, academics, intellectuals, computer technicians -- just to name a few -- left Afghanistan since Aug. 15. And many more who are still in the country are frantically trying to leave their homeland. Ending America's longest war in Afghanistan, the U.S. military carried out its largest airlift of people in history -- more than 123,000 - in just a little over two weeks.



And thousands of Afghans are still trying to leave their country. This is bad news for the Taliban. Even though the Taliban leaders made promises on a couple of occasions with regard to continuation of girls' education and respecting women's rights as well as human rights in Afghanistan, many Afghans do not trust them. They think once the Taliban forms their own government and takes control of the entire country, they will revert to the strict Sharia law as before restricting people's new-found freedom.



Exactly for that fear, the two female anchors of Afghan media have left their country and taken refuge in Europe and the Middle East. One was working at the government-run Radio Television Afghanistan and the other was an employee at a privately owned television company. During the interview with the Taliban official, the anchor at the TOLO News TV was wearing a perfect outfit of a Muslim woman with a headscarf. But still she feared for her life after conducting that interview and left Afghanistan.



And journalists who are still in the country are so fearful that they are crying out to the global community for their protection. In an open letter, Afghan journalists and photographers have urged the United Nations, Afghanistan's development partners and international human rights and media organizations to protect them taking into consideration what they described as "increasing challenges and threats" facing the media workers and their families in Afghanistan.



Afghanistan's prominent media personalities alone haven't left their country. Over the past two weeks, people belonging to virtually all kinds of professions -- many of them Western-educated, highly skilled and trained and also greatly respected -- went abroad. As reported by an Afghan news agency, over 200 university teachers just left the country. Even the head of Afghan central bank boarded a military aircraft and just left. In a span of only two weeks, the world witnessed an incredible level of brain drain from Afghanistan.



What this means is a crisis for a country that achieved significant progress in many fields over the last 20 years since the removal of the Taliban from power. Behind the spectacular development of Afghanistan were the brain and the skill of these people who just left their homeland along with the exit of foreign forces. Now that many of the best and brightest of Afghanistan are gone, the gains that were achieved over the last two decades in various sectors are at stake. Who will preserve those progresses now and further build upon them?



This is the first major failure of the Taliban. Soon after they hastily took over much of the country, the Taliban leaders should have assured and reassured Afghan people that they would get full protection from the new Taliban government which would also extend them all sorts of cooperation that they received over the last 20 years. They needed to repeatedly promise the Afghan people that they were serious about preserving the progresses that were achieved in Afghanistan over the last two decades and building on those progresses without interference.



But they missed this opportunity. As a result, the country lost many of its best and the brightest in the space of only two weeks. What could be more unfortunate for a nation than this? Even though the Taliban couldn't yet establish their new government, they could have easily created a friendly, conducive and cooperative atmosphere already in capital Kabul and elsewhere in the country. In such a situation, many Afghan professionals who just left their country would feel safe and a lot of their anxieties would be gone. And probably they would still be staying in their home country.



However, the Taliban hasn't missed the bus forever. They can bring back many of those best and the brightest of Afghanistan if they sincerely seek their return. First, they have to change their hard-line policies and must prevent themselves from returning to their old system under which they ruled Afghanistan in the past. Even within Islamic laws, they must ensure human rights and give considerable freedom to Afghan people. They have to continue girl's education and respect women's rights as promised. They must guarantee press freedom and must not allow Afghan soil to be used by terrorists.



What Afghanistan will look like under the Taliban and how they will govern their country this time around can be known to a large extent from the composition of their new government. An inclusive government representing different tribes and communities of Afghanistan as well as women will best serve the interest of the country. Such a government will be democratic as it will have a broad participation from Afghan people. It will also be a lot easier for an inclusive government to earn legitimacy from the international community and recognition from various countries.



Even though the 20-year war has finally ended in Afghanistan with the exit of thousands of foreign troops, the international community must not end its obligation toward millions of Afghan people. All countries that contributed to the progress of Afghanistan in various fields over the last two decades should continue their role as her development partners. Instead of isolating the Taliban, the international community should engage with them. Similarly, the Taliban leaders must cooperate and work with the global community like many Arab and Muslim countries for the continued progress of Afghanistan.



Western nations can best serve their interests by keeping themselves constantly engaged with the Taliban leadership and their government and helping the people of Afghanistan. As long as Afghanistan is a happy and prosperous nation and Afghan people are able to put food on the table, they themselves will serve as the strongest and most effective counterforce against all kinds of terrorist activities in their country. Terrorism thrives in a poor and idle neighborhood.

The writer is a Toronto-based journalist who also writes for the Toronto Sun and Canada's Postmedia Network







Her name is Khadija Amin. She was an anchor at the state-run Radio Television Afghanistan just about two weeks ago. Like many people she too had a big dream -- to become world's one of the most famous anchors one day. But as Kabul fell following the unexpectedly rapid takeover by the Taliban, she was told by the authorities that she would no longer be able to work there.So, she left Afghanistan and took refuge in Europe. And on Monday she narrated her story to BBC. Amin's story is quite common. In just two weeks, hundreds of Afghan professionals left their homeland causing a sudden massive brain drain from Afghanistan. Another female anchor of TOLO News TV who interviewed a Taliban official after the fall of Kabul also left Afghanistan.Breaking this news on Sunday, a CNN talk show host said that she took shelter in a Middle Eastern country as she was not feeling safe to continue to work in Afghanistan after conducting that interview face to face on live television. During that interview which was shown on media outlets across the world, a Taliban spokesperson promised that the education of Afghan girls would continue and they would respect women's rights in Afghanistan "within Islamic law."Yet, hundreds of Afghan professionals -- not just the media personalities -- including doctors, engineers, architects, academics, intellectuals, computer technicians -- just to name a few -- left Afghanistan since Aug. 15. And many more who are still in the country are frantically trying to leave their homeland. Ending America's longest war in Afghanistan, the U.S. military carried out its largest airlift of people in history -- more than 123,000 - in just a little over two weeks.And thousands of Afghans are still trying to leave their country. This is bad news for the Taliban. Even though the Taliban leaders made promises on a couple of occasions with regard to continuation of girls' education and respecting women's rights as well as human rights in Afghanistan, many Afghans do not trust them. They think once the Taliban forms their own government and takes control of the entire country, they will revert to the strict Sharia law as before restricting people's new-found freedom.Exactly for that fear, the two female anchors of Afghan media have left their country and taken refuge in Europe and the Middle East. One was working at the government-run Radio Television Afghanistan and the other was an employee at a privately owned television company. During the interview with the Taliban official, the anchor at the TOLO News TV was wearing a perfect outfit of a Muslim woman with a headscarf. But still she feared for her life after conducting that interview and left Afghanistan.And journalists who are still in the country are so fearful that they are crying out to the global community for their protection. In an open letter, Afghan journalists and photographers have urged the United Nations, Afghanistan's development partners and international human rights and media organizations to protect them taking into consideration what they described as "increasing challenges and threats" facing the media workers and their families in Afghanistan.Afghanistan's prominent media personalities alone haven't left their country. Over the past two weeks, people belonging to virtually all kinds of professions -- many of them Western-educated, highly skilled and trained and also greatly respected -- went abroad. As reported by an Afghan news agency, over 200 university teachers just left the country. Even the head of Afghan central bank boarded a military aircraft and just left. In a span of only two weeks, the world witnessed an incredible level of brain drain from Afghanistan.What this means is a crisis for a country that achieved significant progress in many fields over the last 20 years since the removal of the Taliban from power. Behind the spectacular development of Afghanistan were the brain and the skill of these people who just left their homeland along with the exit of foreign forces. Now that many of the best and brightest of Afghanistan are gone, the gains that were achieved over the last two decades in various sectors are at stake. Who will preserve those progresses now and further build upon them?This is the first major failure of the Taliban. Soon after they hastily took over much of the country, the Taliban leaders should have assured and reassured Afghan people that they would get full protection from the new Taliban government which would also extend them all sorts of cooperation that they received over the last 20 years. They needed to repeatedly promise the Afghan people that they were serious about preserving the progresses that were achieved in Afghanistan over the last two decades and building on those progresses without interference.But they missed this opportunity. As a result, the country lost many of its best and the brightest in the space of only two weeks. What could be more unfortunate for a nation than this? Even though the Taliban couldn't yet establish their new government, they could have easily created a friendly, conducive and cooperative atmosphere already in capital Kabul and elsewhere in the country. In such a situation, many Afghan professionals who just left their country would feel safe and a lot of their anxieties would be gone. And probably they would still be staying in their home country.However, the Taliban hasn't missed the bus forever. They can bring back many of those best and the brightest of Afghanistan if they sincerely seek their return. First, they have to change their hard-line policies and must prevent themselves from returning to their old system under which they ruled Afghanistan in the past. Even within Islamic laws, they must ensure human rights and give considerable freedom to Afghan people. They have to continue girl's education and respect women's rights as promised. They must guarantee press freedom and must not allow Afghan soil to be used by terrorists.What Afghanistan will look like under the Taliban and how they will govern their country this time around can be known to a large extent from the composition of their new government. An inclusive government representing different tribes and communities of Afghanistan as well as women will best serve the interest of the country. Such a government will be democratic as it will have a broad participation from Afghan people. It will also be a lot easier for an inclusive government to earn legitimacy from the international community and recognition from various countries.Even though the 20-year war has finally ended in Afghanistan with the exit of thousands of foreign troops, the international community must not end its obligation toward millions of Afghan people. All countries that contributed to the progress of Afghanistan in various fields over the last two decades should continue their role as her development partners. Instead of isolating the Taliban, the international community should engage with them. Similarly, the Taliban leaders must cooperate and work with the global community like many Arab and Muslim countries for the continued progress of Afghanistan.Western nations can best serve their interests by keeping themselves constantly engaged with the Taliban leadership and their government and helping the people of Afghanistan. As long as Afghanistan is a happy and prosperous nation and Afghan people are able to put food on the table, they themselves will serve as the strongest and most effective counterforce against all kinds of terrorist activities in their country. Terrorism thrives in a poor and idle neighborhood.The writer is a Toronto-based journalist who also writes for the Toronto Sun and Canada's Postmedia Network