109 detained on different charges in 7 dists

A total of 109 people have been arrested on different charges in separate drives in seven districts - Moulvibazar, Joypurhat, Satkhira, Rajshahi, Noakhali, Jhenidah and Pabna, recently.

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR: Police arrested three persons with 20 litres of homemade wine in Kamalganj Upazila in the district on Wednesday at night.

The arrested are Apna, 40, Kartik Prakash, 48, and Ganesh,41, of Shamshernagar Tea Garden in the upazila.

Police source said acting on a tip-off, police conducted a drive at Bhajan Tila labour slum and arrested the trio with 20 litres of homemade wine.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Shamshernagar Police Station (PS) Mosharrof Hossain confirmed the incident and said a case was filed under the Narcotics Control Act and the arrested were produced before Moulvibazar Chief Judicial Magistrate Court on Thursday morning.

JOYPURHAT: Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) members detained five gamblers from Sadar Upazila in the district on Wednesday night.

On information about a gambling party, a team of the elite force conducted a drive at Bamanpir village at about 11:45pm and detained the five persons, said Joypurhat RAB-5 Camp Company Commander Lt Col Toukir.

Several sets of card and Tk 1,540 in cash were recovered from the scene.

They were, later, handed over to Joypurhat Sadar Police Station after filing of a case, he added.

SATKHIRA: Two smugglers were arrested along with 18 gold bars in Kalaroa and Sadar upazilas of the district.

Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) arrested a smuggler along with 10 gold bars in Kalaroa Upazila in the district early Wednesday.

Arrested Manirul Islam is the son of Amzad Hossain of Gharchala Village in the upazila.

BGB sources said acting on a tip-off, a team of BGB led by Major Reza Ahmed conducted a drive at Brazabaksa Bazar in the upazila at early hours and arrested Manirul with the gold bars worth about 73 lakh.

However, the arrested was handed over to Kalaroa PS.

Commander of 33 BGB Satkhira Lieutenant Colonel Mohammad Al Mahmud confirmed the matter.

On the other hand, a suspected smuggler was detained along with eight gold bars from the border area in the district on Sunday.

Detained Billal Hossain, 37, is a resident of Uttar Taluigachha Village in Sadar Upazila.

Satkhira 33 BGB Commanding Officer Lt Col Mohammad Al-Mahmud said a patrol team of BGB detained Billal with the gold bars worth about Tk 58 lakh while he was smuggling those to India.

However, the arrested was handed over to Satkhira Sadar PS, the official added.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 71 people were arrested on different charges in the city recently.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in separate drives from Monday night till Tuesday morning, arrested 39 people on different charges in the city.

RMP Additional Deputy Commissioner Golam Ruhul Quddus confirmed the information through a press release on Tuesday morning.

Of the detainees, 14 had arrest warrant, 19 drug addicts and the rest were detained on different charges.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from their possessions during the drives.

However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.

On the other hand, RMP and DB Police, in separates drive in the city, detained 32 people on various charges from Friday night till Saturday morning.

RMP Additional Deputy Commissioner Golam Ruhul Quddus confirmed the information through a press release on Saturday morning.

Of the detainees, eight had warrant and the rest 24 were arrested with drugs.

A huge amount of contraband drug also seized from them. Legal action has been taken against the detainees, the official added.

NOAKHALI: Six people were arrested on different charges in the district in five days.

Four Rohngya children have reportedly been arrested with stolen goods at Bhasan Char in the district.

They were detained from cluster shelter No. 41 in Bhasan Char at around 9pm on Monday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Shahidul Islam said APBN civil team and FIS members detained them while they were fleeing away after stealing solar panel from cluster shelter No. 41.

Earlier, police detained a man in Subarnachar Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon for allegedly selling cattle vaccines in black market.

Detained Md Mostafizur Rahman is the district representative of One Pharma Limited. He is a resident of Ward No.1 under Rafta Union in Sadar Upazila of Bhola.

Char Jabbar PS OC Md Ziaul Haque said locals caught the man while selling cattle vaccines kept for free distribution at Atkopalia Bazar in the afternoon and informed police.

Later, police went there and arrested him.

A case was filed against Mostafizur with the PS in this connection, the OC added.

RAB members detained a young man along with a pistol, bullets and yaba tablets in Sonaimuri Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

Detained Amir Hamza Nahid, 22, is a resident of Kaluia Village in the upazila.

RAB sources said a team of the elite force detained Nahid from Junadpur Bazar area at night and recovered a foreign pistol, two bullets, and 110 yaba tablets.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Sonaimuri PS in this connection, said SP Md Shahidul Islam.

JHENIDAH: Members of BGB detained 15 people while they were going to India illegally through Maheshpur border area in the district on Monday morning.

They were arrested from Kanchanpur Village in Baghadanga at around 9am, said Assistant Director of Maheshpur BGB-58 Mohammad Nazrul Islam Khan.

A case filed with Maheshpur Police Station under the Bangladesh Passport Order, 1973.

PABNA: Seven robbers have been arrested along with firearms in Sadar Upazila of the district.

Police confirmed the matter at a press conference on Sunday afternoon.

The arrested persons are: Amirul Islam, 39, and Fazal Ali, 22, of Char Durgagrakhali Village, and Raju Ahmed alias Ranju, 43, of Kandapara Village in Belkuchi Upazila; Chadek Ali, 52, of Ruppur Village, and Ershad of Potajia Village in Shahjadpur Upazila of Sirajganj; and Dulal Fakir, 28, of Payda Rahimpur Village in Sadar Upazila, Ali alias Raja alias Golzar, 42, and Mahatab Mridha, 28, of Haiderpur Village in Atgharia Upazila of Pabna.

Among those arrested, 2 cases of robbery against Amirul Islam, 5 cases including 2 thefts and 2 robberies against Mahatab Mridha, 4 robberies against Chadek, 6 cases including 3 thefts and 4 robberies against Ershad, and 6 cases including 2 robberies against Raju were filed with respective PSs.

According to the press conference, a group of robbers broke the locks of four shops at Malchi Bazar in Sadar Upazila of the district on August 24, and looted cash, gold ornaments, fridges, televisions, mobile phones and other goods worth about Tk 16 lakh.

Later, the law enforcers arrested the robbers from Sadar Upazila.

Later, a mini truck, two auto-rickshaws, a shooter gun, two rounds of ammunition, a cutting machine and various tools used in the robbery, and 5 looted LED televisions, 5 mobile phone sets, 40 scratch cards, 3 MB cards and 13 fridges were seized from their possessions.

ASP Akter Masud Alam, ASP (Sadar Circle) Roknuzzaman, Sadar PS OC Aminul Islam, District DB Police OC Abdul Hannan and other police officials in the district were also present at the press conference.