Friday, 3 September, 2021, 8:09 PM
Home Countryside

Hog plum growers deprived of fair prices at Kawkhali

Published : Friday, 3 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 188
Our Correspondent

A farmer gathering his hog plums for sale at Kawkhali. photo: observer

KAWKHALI, PIROJPUR, Sept 2: Despite bumper production of hog plum in Kawkhali Upazila of the district, there is no smile on the  faces of the growers.
According to market sources, maximum profits of their produce are being begged by retailers, wholesalers, and intermediaries. These quarters are depriving them of fair prices.
With demand-rising, hog plum cultivation maintained gradual growth in the upazila. Both farming and production have increased. It is now a cash crop in the locality.
This season, hog plum cultivation has made higher yield-growth compared to last two years. This year's yielding has been termed as bumper by local agriculture department.
Hog plum is enriched with Vitamin-C. Across the country it is known as Barishaler Amra (hog plum of Barishal). It is found available in all crowded areas like launch stations, ferry stations, bus stands and in busy areas.
Hog plum grows hugely in different areas of Barishal Division, including Kawkhali in Pirojpur District. Commercial farming of hog plum in Kawkhali, Swarupkathi and Nazirpur upazilas is higher.
In these localities, there is no house without any hog plum tree. There are such trees on yards or along road sides. Many have raised aisles on fallow land to grow hog plum, and some have raised large hog plum orchards on farming land.
During Shraban and Bhadra, matured hog plums are found available in Kawkhali Upazila. In most areas of villages, there are wholesalers for trading hog plum. Seeing budding in Falgun and Chaitra, these wholesalers make their purchases, in advance, from hog plum gardens. During full season, many growers sell their fruits themselves in bazaars. They continue sales from Ashar to Bhadra.
There are hog plum warehouses in different bazaars including Khawkhali, Launchghat, Dakkhin Bazaar, Bekutia, and  Natun Bazar. Seasonal traders are purchasing hog plums from these warehouses.
Later these are being brought to Dhaka, Chandpur, Munshiganj, Narayanganj and other districts. Warehouses in these districts are selling their stocks of hog plums to retail traders of different bazaars and wholesalers.
Zakir Hossain of Bashuri Village in Kawkhali said, due to so-called profiteering by the market-price manipulating sections including intermediaries, growers are being deprived of fair prices. That is why, growers are not satisfied with the bumper yield, he added.
Traders are purchasing per bag hog plum at Tk 800 to 1,000. Later they are selling per bag at Tk 1,200 to 1,400 in Kawkhali wholesale markets. In Dhaka, per bag is selling at Tk 1,800 to 2,000.
Kawkhali Upazila Agriculture Officer Ali Azim Sharif said, all necessary advice has been given to the growers from the agriculture department. So they have got bumper yield, he maintained.


