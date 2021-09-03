View-exchange meet on success in fisheries sector held

KHULNA, Sept 2: As part of the National Fish Week Programme, a view-exchange meeting on achievement and success of the present government in fish sector was held on Wednesday in the conference room of Bangladesh Frozen Foods Exporters Association (BFFEA).

With BFFEA Vice-President S Humayun Kabir in the chair, Khulna Deputy Commissioner Md Moniruzzaman Talukder addressed the meeting as chief guest.

National Fish Week celebration committee in Khulna organised the programme.

The chief guest said, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has taken a mega project for development of shrimp sector.

Some dishonest farmers are mixing chemical into shrimp for increasing weight, he said, adding that everybody should remain alert about such type of dishonest traders.

District Fisheries Officer Joydep Paul and Seneior Vice-President of BFFEA M Khalilullah addressed the meeting as special guests while ex-vice president Sheikh Abdul Baki delivered the welcome speech.







