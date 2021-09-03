Two found dead in 2 dists

Two people were found dead in two districts- Mymensingh and Faridpur, on Wednesday.

ISHWARGANJ, MYMENSINGH: Police recovered the half-decomposed body of an unidentified man in Ishwarganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

Officer-in-Charge of Ishwarganj Police Station Abdul Quader Miah confirmed the matter.

He said locals found the body of a 45-year-old man in a field along Dumurpuri Canal in Borohit area and informed police.

After recovery, the body was sent to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue, he added.

SALTHA, FARIDPUR: Police recovered the blood-stained body of an unidentified young man in a betel nut orchard in Saltha Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

Local spotted the body in the orchard at Kagdi Golpara area under Majhardia union and informed police.

Later, police recovered the body and sent it to Faridpur Medical College Hospital morgue, said Assistant Superintendent of Police Md Suminur Rahman.

Police assumed that miscreants might have killed the youth and then dumped the body there, he added.









