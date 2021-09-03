Lightning kills 2 Rohingyas

UKHIA, COX'S BAZAR, Sept 2: Two Rohingya people were killed and three others were injured by lightning strike in Ukhiya Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The deceased were identified as Mohammad Harej, 35, son of Jamal Hossain of Camp no2 Ease and Najimul Hasan, 25, son of Mohammad Hashem of Camp no 8 at Balukhali Camp in the upazila.

Armed Battelion Police 14 said they came to their in-laws at Camp No 17 on Wednesday and stayed there at night. They were killed there by lightning strike in the morning.

Ishtiaque Shahriar, in-charge (Senior Assistant Secratary) of Camp no 17 Balukhali, said the bodies were recovered and the injured are under treatment in local Malaysia Field Hospital.







