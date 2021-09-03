Video
Countryside

Thrust on creating awareness to check coronavirus

Published : Friday, 3 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 195
Our Correspondent

GAIBANDHA, Sept 2: Speakers at a function here underscored the need for creating much awareness among the people to halt the spread of corona in the society.
"Though the positivity rate of Covid-19 is decreasing in the country, the people from all sections are requested to follow health guidelines, maintain social distancing and take corona vaccine immediately to help build a corona free society", they said.
They made the comments while addressing a workshop on the prevention of corona in the conference room of the deputy commissioner (DC) here on Tuesday.
District administration and its ICT section organised the workshop in cooperation with aspire to innovate (A2i) of ICT Division of the government aimed at creating much awareness among the people to limit the spread of corona.
DC Abdul Matin formally inaugurated the workshop and addressed it as the chief guest.
Presided over by Additional Deputy Commissioner Md. Sadequr Rahman, the function was also addressed, among others, by Additional Police Super Abu Khayer, General Secretary of District Awami League Abu Bakar Siddique, Deputy Director of Islami Foundation here Md. MirajulHaque, head teacher of Gaibandha Government Boys' High School Sahana Banu, Assistant Director of Hindu Religious Welfare Trust Hamidur Rahman, Assistant District Information Officer Haider Ali, Regional Coordinator of Friendship Abdus Salam, and representative of SKS Foundation Md. Ashraful Alam while Acting Assistant Commissioner of ICT Section of the DC Office Lokman Hossain moderated the function.
The speakers, in their speech, emphasised building social movement to fight against corona.
General Secretary of District Awami League Abu Bakar Siddique, in his speech, said the present government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been working tirelessly to prevent corona, which was turned into a pandemic form across the world.
Mentioning the Government's initiatives to protect the countrymen from the virus, DC Abdul Matin said the government had already started mass vaccination programme at the grassroots level of the country to protect them from corona. The government had also adopted various welfare programmes including incentive, relief, food materials and cash distribution activity to the people affected by corona to mitigate their sufferings during the pandemic situation, the DC added.
The officials of the district and upazila administration had been carrying out the orders and instructions of the government to make the corona-relating activities in the district a grand success and to enhance the image of the government as well, the DC commented.
DC also sought whole-hearted cooperation of all to check the corona in the district.  
A number of district-level officials, leaders of various professional groups, and journalists took part in the workshop following health guidelines to curb the corona.


