Prisoner dies in Thakurgaon

THAKURGAON, Sept 2: A prisoner of the district jail died at Thakurgaon Adhunik Sadar Hospital on Saturday night.

Deceased Abdur Rahman, 54, son of late Borad Ali, was a resident of Bhandara Village in Ranishankail Upazila of the district. He was in the jail in a drug cases.

Jailer of Thakurgaon Jail Md Badruddoza said Abdur Rahman fell sick at night.

He was taken to Thakurgaon Adhunik Sadar Hospital, where the doctor on duty declared him dead. Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the hospital morgue for an autopsy, the jailer added.





