Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 3 September, 2021, 8:08 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Bangladesh take 2-0 lead over New Zealand in T20 series       
Home Countryside

Prisoner dies in Thakurgaon

Published : Friday, 3 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 332
Our Correspondent

THAKURGAON, Sept 2: A prisoner of the district jail died at Thakurgaon Adhunik Sadar Hospital on Saturday night.
Deceased Abdur Rahman, 54, son of late Borad Ali, was a resident of Bhandara Village in Ranishankail Upazila of the district. He was in the jail in a drug cases.
Jailer of Thakurgaon Jail Md Badruddoza said Abdur Rahman fell sick at night.
He was taken to Thakurgaon Adhunik Sadar Hospital, where the doctor on duty declared him dead. Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the hospital morgue for an autopsy, the jailer added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
109 detained on different charges in 7 dists
Hog plum growers deprived of fair prices at Kawkhali
View-exchange meet on success in fisheries sector held
Narayanganj Lawyers Society organised a discussion meeting
Two found dead in 2 dists
Lightning kills 2 Rohingyas
Thrust on creating awareness to check coronavirus
Prisoner dies in Thakurgaon


Latest News
Bangladesh take 2-0 lead over New Zealand in T20 series
Security to Bangabandhu's family: SSF Bill placed in parliament
Bus Rapid Transit from Gazipur to Dhaka to be opened in 2022: Quader
Bangladesh post 141 in 2nd T20I vs New Zealand
It’s all over when police do journalism: Fakhrul
Bangladesh Covid-19 deaths fall further
City dwellers protest over dengue spread, blame mayor’s failure
'We have right to speak for Muslims in Kashmir,' says Taliban
Tofail Ahmed taken to Delhi after he feels sick
Students aged 12 to be brought under vaccine coverage
Most Read News
JnUJA gets new committee
CU schedules Masters exams
Cricket Australia still aiming to host Afghanistan Test
Members of Italian Guardia Costiera prepare to bring on board
Epic Group, Serai to bring better transparency in supply chain
Micro environment and education in Bangladesh
Bangladesh’s challenges in agro and agro-processed food export
No new variant of coronavirus in Chattogram region: Study
Covid-19: Role of Impact Investment in Bangladesh?
Abrupt Indian ban on onion seeds not legal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft