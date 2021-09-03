Char people suffer for flood in Kurigram, Gaibandha



Flood in Gaibandha. photo: observer

KURIGRAM: The flood situation in the district has worsened due to rise in water level in the Brahmaputra and Dharala rivers.

Md Ariful Islam, executive engineer of Water Development Board (WDB) in Kurigram, on Tuesday said that water level at Chilmari Point of the Brahmaputra River is flowing 38cm above the danger mark since 9am while Dharala 23cm above the danger level at Setu Point.

Subsequently, over 50,000 people in char and low-lying areas in the district became marooned while many roads went under water which disrupted movement of vehicles.

Vegetables on a vast lands and Aman seedbeds also went under water.

Meanwhile, Kurigram Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mohammad Rezaul Karim said the overall flood situation is being monitored.

Some 280 metric tons of rice, and Tk 11.50 lakh in cash were allocated for the flood-hit people, the DC added.

GAIBANDHA: Many char families of the upazilas have been marooned, and they are facing food and pure-drinking water crises due to flood.

Mohammad Al-Maruf, UNO of Sundaganj Upazila said Kapasia, Belka and Horipur unions of the upazilas have been flooded. Water purification tablets were also distributed to the people of flood-affected areas of the unions, the UNO also said.

Sadar UNO Mohammad Abdur Rafiul Alam said most of the areas of Mollarchar, Kamarjani unions and a portion of Gidari Union attached to the Brahmaputra River have been inundated; as a result, the char people of Mollarchar and Kamarjani unions have also been marooned. Rice and cash Taka had already been distributed to the flood victims of the unions to mitigate the sufferings of the flood victims of the unions, the UNO added.

Abu Rayhan Dolon, Fulchhari UNO said most of the areas of Erendabari, Fazlupur and Fulchhari unions and some areas of Gozaria and Urya unions of the upazila have been flooded.

With the sharp rise of water level of the river the erosion has taken serious turn at different points of the unions under the upazila, he added.

On Tuesday, deputy commissioner (DC) Abdul Matin visited the flood control embankment at Kaiyerhaat, Ketkirhaat points of the upazila, and while visiting flood affected areas of the upazila he talked to the flood victims. The DC heard them with patience and assured them of providing relief materials to minimise their hardship.

Md. Zahangir Kabir, Shaghata Upazila chairman, said Holdia Union which is located at eastern side of the River Brahmaputra is fully flooded, and the inhabitants of the union have also been marooned creating untold sufferings to them.

Apart from it, the areas of Bharatkhali, Ghuridaha, and Shaghata unions of the upazila have also been inundated partially, he termed.

On the other hand, the Ghagot blowing through the mainland of the district registered a rise during the last 24 hours.

Sub-Divisional Engineer of BWDB here ATM Rezaul Karim said the water level of the river rose by 10 cm during the time, and the river was blowing 16 cm above its danger mark at New Bridge Road point of the district town.

The farmers fear huge losses as their standing crops, particularly the T-Aman paddy and summer vegetables on 1,515 hectares of land, had been submerged due to flood this year, said an official of the DAE here.









