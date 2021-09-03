Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 3 September, 2021, 8:08 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Bangladesh take 2-0 lead over New Zealand in T20 series       
Home Foreign News

Need to engage with Taliban  

Raab says as EU mulls reaction force after Afghanistan pull out

Published : Friday, 3 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 231

An Afghan woman protester (3L) speaks with a member (R) of the Taliban during a protest in Herat on September 2. Defiant Afghan women held a rare protest saying they were willing to accept the all-encompassing burqa if their daughters could still go to school under Taliban rule. photo : AFP

An Afghan woman protester (3L) speaks with a member (R) of the Taliban during a protest in Herat on September 2. Defiant Afghan women held a rare protest saying they were willing to accept the all-encompassing burqa if their daughters could still go to school under Taliban rule. photo : AFP

DOHA, Sept 2: British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Thursday there is a need to engage with the Taliban on Afghanistan, but Britain has no immediate plans to recognise their government.
Raab was speaking during a joint press conference with Qatar Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani in Doha, where he visited housing for refugees evacuated from Afghanistan after the Taliban swept to power last month.
Raab said he had discussed with Qatari officials ensuring Afghanistan does not harbour terrorism in the future, preventing a humanitarian crisis, preserving regional stability and holding the Taliban to account on their public pledge to set up a more inclusive government. "Our commitment on the part of the United Kingdom to Afghanistan remains. We need to adjust to the new reality," Raab told reporters.
"Our immediate priority is to secure the safe passage of those remaining British nationals, and also the Afghans who worked for the United Kingdom, and others who may be at the most risk," he said, adding that he would be talking to regional leaders about securing safe passage through third countries.
Meanwhile, EU defence ministers on Thursday discussed proposals for a European rapid reaction force after the bloc was left on the sidelines during the US-led evacuation from Afghanistan.  Calls have grown for the 27-nation group to develop its own joint military capability to respond quickly to crises in the wake of the chaotic scenes at Kabul airport after the Taliban seized power.
Ministers are set to revisit a proposal -- first aired in May -- to set up a 5,000-strong force as part of a review of the EU's overall strategy expected to be finalised next year.  But there are major doubts that there would be the political will to engage such a force, as the bloc has never used a system of so-called battlegroups set up in 2007.
Asked about a possible new force, Borrell insisted that "we have to go for something more ready to be activated, more operational" as the battlegroups have remained unused.  Slovenian defence minister Matej Tonin, whose country holds the EU's rotating presidency, estimated that a rapid response force could number from "5,000 to 20,000".    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
‘78m to suffer from dementia by 2030’
65 dead in Yemen fighting
Need to engage with Taliban  
China steps in to regulate brutal ‘996’ work culture
Kashmir separatist leader buried in lockdowned funeral
Japan puts Moderna jab on hold
50 killed in Indian mystery fever
Sonia, Mamata’s friendship faces test of conflicting interests


Latest News
Bangladesh take 2-0 lead over New Zealand in T20 series
Security to Bangabandhu's family: SSF Bill placed in parliament
Bus Rapid Transit from Gazipur to Dhaka to be opened in 2022: Quader
Bangladesh post 141 in 2nd T20I vs New Zealand
It’s all over when police do journalism: Fakhrul
Bangladesh Covid-19 deaths fall further
City dwellers protest over dengue spread, blame mayor’s failure
'We have right to speak for Muslims in Kashmir,' says Taliban
Tofail Ahmed taken to Delhi after he feels sick
Students aged 12 to be brought under vaccine coverage
Most Read News
JnUJA gets new committee
CU schedules Masters exams
Cricket Australia still aiming to host Afghanistan Test
Members of Italian Guardia Costiera prepare to bring on board
Epic Group, Serai to bring better transparency in supply chain
Micro environment and education in Bangladesh
Bangladesh’s challenges in agro and agro-processed food export
No new variant of coronavirus in Chattogram region: Study
Covid-19: Role of Impact Investment in Bangladesh?
Abrupt Indian ban on onion seeds not legal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft