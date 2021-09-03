Need to engage with Taliban  



An Afghan woman protester (3L) speaks with a member (R) of the Taliban during a protest in Herat on September 2. Defiant Afghan women held a rare protest saying they were willing to accept the all-encompassing burqa if their daughters could still go to school under Taliban rule. photo : AFP

Raab was speaking during a joint press conference with Qatar Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani in Doha, where he visited housing for refugees evacuated from Afghanistan after the Taliban swept to power last month.

Raab said he had discussed with Qatari officials ensuring Afghanistan does not harbour terrorism in the future, preventing a humanitarian crisis, preserving regional stability and holding the Taliban to account on their public pledge to set up a more inclusive government. "Our commitment on the part of the United Kingdom to Afghanistan remains. We need to adjust to the new reality," Raab told reporters.

"Our immediate priority is to secure the safe passage of those remaining British nationals, and also the Afghans who worked for the United Kingdom, and others who may be at the most risk," he said, adding that he would be talking to regional leaders about securing safe passage through third countries.

Meanwhile, EU defence ministers on Thursday discussed proposals for a European rapid reaction force after the bloc was left on the sidelines during the US-led evacuation from Afghanistan. Calls have grown for the 27-nation group to develop its own joint military capability to respond quickly to crises in the wake of the chaotic scenes at Kabul airport after the Taliban seized power.

Ministers are set to revisit a proposal -- first aired in May -- to set up a 5,000-strong force as part of a review of the EU's overall strategy expected to be finalised next year. But there are major doubts that there would be the political will to engage such a force, as the bloc has never used a system of so-called battlegroups set up in 2007.

Asked about a possible new force, Borrell insisted that "we have to go for something more ready to be activated, more operational" as the battlegroups have remained unused. Slovenian defence minister Matej Tonin, whose country holds the EU's rotating presidency, estimated that a rapid response force could number from "5,000 to 20,000". -AFP







