China steps in to regulate brutal ‘996’ work culture

BEIJING, Sept 2: Chinese tech tycoon Jack Ma famously said it was a "blessing" for anyone to be part of the so-called "996 work culture"- where people work 9am to 9pm, six days a week.

Now, China's authorities have issued a stern reminder to companies that such punishing work schedules are in fact, illegal.

China's top court and labour ministry detailed 10 court decisions related to labour disputes, many involving workers being forced to work overtime. The cases covered various scenarios across a wide range of sectors, from tech to the media and construction.

The one thing they had in common? The employers had lost. "Legally, workers have the right to corresponding compensation and rest times or holidays. Complying with national working hours is the obligation of employers," the notice warned, adding that further guidelines will be developed to resolve future labour disputes.

But will China's clearest warning yet pave the way for real change for some of its overworked citizens? According to China's labour laws, a standard work day is eight hours-long, with a maximum of 44 hours a week. Any work beyond that requires extra pay for overtime. But this has not been well enforced.

Earlier this year, two employees at e-commerce platform Pinduoduo died weeks apart - a young worker collapsed on the way home after working long hours, while another died by suicide.

And in January, a food delivery driver set himself on fire after he was allegedly denied $770 (£559) in overdue wages, just one month after a worker had died while delivering meals for online platform Ele.me.

It is unclear if the cases were directly linked to overwork, but they caused outraged netizens to debate 996 culture and the "dark side" of working at some of the country's most acclaimed firms. Numerous threads went viral on social media as other workers came forward to say they regularly worked more than 300 hours every month - far surpassing legal limits.

But this is a concept that worries authorities as the country grapples with a shrinking labour force in the years ahead. In May, China's once-a-decade census revealed its slowest population growth in decades.

On social media, general reactions to last week's state notice were cautious, with many wondering if it would truly improve their working lives. But experts are more optimistic. As China continues its crackdown on some of its largest firms to stem their influence, companies will not dare to cross lines. -BBC













