Azarenka wants mandatory vaccines, but players divided

NEW YORK, SEPT 2: Proof of Covid-19 vaccinations are mandatory for adult US Open spectators but not for players -- and that's something Victoria Azarenka finds "bizarre."

Azarenka, a two-time Australian Open winner and three-time US Open runner-up from Belarus, told fans after her victory Wednesday she was glad they were all vaccinated for the deadly virus, a requirement mandated by New York City officials.

"I want to start this conversation between our players, because to me it's a bit bizarre that fans have to be vaccinated and players are not," Azarenka said.

"In my opinion, it's inevitable that it will be mandated at some point. I don't see the point of stalling it, because I think we all want to be safe, to continue doing our jobs and I know there is a lot of discussions about it."

The WTA says nearly half its players are vaccinated while the ATP says just over half its players are vaccinated.

Greek third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas controversially said last month he would get vaccinated only if it was mandatory.

"At some point I'll have to, I'm pretty sure about it, but so far it hasn't been mandatory to compete, so I haven't done it," he said.

Just over half of Americans have been vaccinated, reflecting divisions much like those among elite players.

"I respect everybody's opinion as long as it's not conspiracy theory, if you actually have decent knowledge and looked into research and have your facts and stats and research," said Azarenka.

"That part of conversation, that really you need to be knowledgeable to what you're saying, is missing in a lot of players."

Russian second seed Daniil Medvedev, the 2019 US Open and 2021 Australian Open runner-up, isn't for players talking over the merits of mandatory vaccinations, leaving the decision to ATP and WTA officials.

"I understand why they did it to the fans. So far it has not been applied to the players," Medvedev said. "As players, we can just follow the guidelines and rules. That's all we can do.

"It's not for players to decide, because that's why we have governing bodies in tennis. Sometimes we might not be happy with them. Sometimes we might be happy. But it's still them who make the decisions. It's definitely not players.

"We are just, you know, hard workers who do their job on the tennis court."

A positive test would deny players that opportunity, US Open tournament director Stacey Allaster warned. -AFP