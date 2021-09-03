Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 3 September, 2021, 8:07 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Bangladesh take 2-0 lead over New Zealand in T20 series       
Home Sports

Azarenka wants mandatory vaccines, but players divided

Published : Friday, 3 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 217

NEW YORK, SEPT 2: Proof of Covid-19 vaccinations are mandatory for adult US Open spectators but not for players -- and that's something Victoria Azarenka finds "bizarre."
Azarenka, a two-time Australian Open winner and three-time US Open runner-up from Belarus, told fans after her victory Wednesday she was glad they were all vaccinated for the deadly virus, a requirement mandated by New York City officials.
"I want to start this conversation between our players, because to me it's a bit bizarre that fans have to be vaccinated and players are not," Azarenka said.
"In my opinion, it's inevitable that it will be mandated at some point. I don't see the point of stalling it, because I think we all want to be safe, to continue doing our jobs and I know there is a lot of discussions about it."
The WTA says nearly half its players are vaccinated while the ATP says just over half its players are vaccinated.
Greek third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas controversially said last month he would get vaccinated only if it was mandatory.
"At some point I'll have to, I'm pretty sure about it, but so far it hasn't been mandatory to compete, so I haven't done it," he said.
Just over half of Americans have been vaccinated, reflecting divisions much like those among elite players.
"I respect everybody's opinion as long as it's not conspiracy theory, if you actually have decent knowledge and looked into research and have your facts and stats and research," said Azarenka.
"That part of conversation, that really you need to be knowledgeable to what you're saying, is missing in a lot of players."
Russian second seed Daniil Medvedev, the 2019 US Open and 2021 Australian Open runner-up, isn't for players talking over the merits of mandatory vaccinations, leaving the decision to ATP and WTA officials.
"I understand why they did it to the fans. So far it has not been applied to the players," Medvedev said. "As players, we can just follow the guidelines and rules. That's all we can do.
"It's not for players to decide, because that's why we have governing bodies in tennis. Sometimes we might not be happy with them. Sometimes we might be happy. But it's still them who make the decisions. It's definitely not players.
"We are just, you know, hard workers who do their job on the tennis court."
A positive test would deny players that opportunity, US Open tournament director Stacey Allaster warned.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Azarenka wants mandatory vaccines, but players divided
Tsitsipas rolls after another long US Open toilet break
Southgate eyes World Cup glory to make up for Euro heartache
History man Ronaldo saves Portugal
10-man France held by Bosnia in WC qualifying
England's Woakes returns to spark latest India collapse
Rajshahi thrash Faridpur as Shahina scores hat-trick
Salahuddin reaches Kyrgyzstan to inspire national team


Latest News
Bangladesh take 2-0 lead over New Zealand in T20 series
Security to Bangabandhu's family: SSF Bill placed in parliament
Bus Rapid Transit from Gazipur to Dhaka to be opened in 2022: Quader
Bangladesh post 141 in 2nd T20I vs New Zealand
It’s all over when police do journalism: Fakhrul
Bangladesh Covid-19 deaths fall further
City dwellers protest over dengue spread, blame mayor’s failure
'We have right to speak for Muslims in Kashmir,' says Taliban
Tofail Ahmed taken to Delhi after he feels sick
Students aged 12 to be brought under vaccine coverage
Most Read News
JnUJA gets new committee
CU schedules Masters exams
Cricket Australia still aiming to host Afghanistan Test
Members of Italian Guardia Costiera prepare to bring on board
Epic Group, Serai to bring better transparency in supply chain
Micro environment and education in Bangladesh
Bangladesh’s challenges in agro and agro-processed food export
No new variant of coronavirus in Chattogram region: Study
Covid-19: Role of Impact Investment in Bangladesh?
Abrupt Indian ban on onion seeds not legal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft