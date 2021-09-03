Rajshahi thrash Faridpur as Shahina scores hat-trick

Shahina slammed a brilliant hat-trick saw host Rajshahi district registered an overwhelming 6-0 goals victory over Faridpur district in their opening group B final round match of JFA U-14 National Women's Football Championship held today at Shaheed Muktijoddha Smrity Stadium in Rajshahi.

Apart from Shahina's hat-trick with four goals in the 8th, 24th, 43rd and 53rd minutes Sumiya and Kornofuli supported her with a one goal each in the 32nd and 38th minutes respectively for Rajshahi.

In the day's second match, Ishetha scored a brilliant hat-trick as Magura district went goal feast by crushing Khulna district by 8-0 goals held at the same venue.

Ishetha scored a hat-trick with three goals in the 35+1st, 62nd and 64th minutes while Arpita supported her with two goals in the 68th and 70th minutes.

Besides, Rima, Sonia and Sadia netted one goal each in the 17th, 60th and 70+2nd minutes respectively for the winning side in the one-sided affairs. -BSS









