Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 3 September, 2021, 8:07 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Bangladesh take 2-0 lead over New Zealand in T20 series       
Home Sports

Rajshahi thrash Faridpur as Shahina scores hat-trick

Published : Friday, 3 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 212

Shahina slammed a brilliant hat-trick saw host Rajshahi district registered an overwhelming 6-0 goals victory over Faridpur district in their opening group B final round match of JFA U-14 National Women's Football Championship held today at Shaheed Muktijoddha Smrity Stadium in Rajshahi.
Apart from Shahina's hat-trick with four goals in the 8th, 24th, 43rd and 53rd minutes Sumiya and Kornofuli supported her with a one goal each in the 32nd and 38th minutes respectively for Rajshahi.
In the day's second match, Ishetha scored a brilliant hat-trick as Magura district went goal feast by crushing Khulna district by 8-0 goals held at the same venue.
Ishetha scored a hat-trick with three goals in the 35+1st, 62nd and 64th minutes while Arpita supported her with two goals in the 68th and 70th minutes.
Besides, Rima, Sonia and Sadia netted one goal each in the 17th, 60th and 70+2nd minutes respectively for the winning side in the one-sided affairs.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Azarenka wants mandatory vaccines, but players divided
Tsitsipas rolls after another long US Open toilet break
Southgate eyes World Cup glory to make up for Euro heartache
History man Ronaldo saves Portugal
10-man France held by Bosnia in WC qualifying
England's Woakes returns to spark latest India collapse
Rajshahi thrash Faridpur as Shahina scores hat-trick
Salahuddin reaches Kyrgyzstan to inspire national team


Latest News
Bangladesh take 2-0 lead over New Zealand in T20 series
Security to Bangabandhu's family: SSF Bill placed in parliament
Bus Rapid Transit from Gazipur to Dhaka to be opened in 2022: Quader
Bangladesh post 141 in 2nd T20I vs New Zealand
It’s all over when police do journalism: Fakhrul
Bangladesh Covid-19 deaths fall further
City dwellers protest over dengue spread, blame mayor’s failure
'We have right to speak for Muslims in Kashmir,' says Taliban
Tofail Ahmed taken to Delhi after he feels sick
Students aged 12 to be brought under vaccine coverage
Most Read News
JnUJA gets new committee
CU schedules Masters exams
Cricket Australia still aiming to host Afghanistan Test
Members of Italian Guardia Costiera prepare to bring on board
Epic Group, Serai to bring better transparency in supply chain
Micro environment and education in Bangladesh
Bangladesh’s challenges in agro and agro-processed food export
No new variant of coronavirus in Chattogram region: Study
Covid-19: Role of Impact Investment in Bangladesh?
Abrupt Indian ban on onion seeds not legal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft