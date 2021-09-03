Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 3 September, 2021, 8:07 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Bangladesh take 2-0 lead over New Zealand in T20 series       
Home Sports

Salahuddin reaches Kyrgyzstan to inspire national team

Published : Friday, 3 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 212

The Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) president Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin reached today to inspire the Bangladesh national football team ahead of the tri-nation cup.
FIFA councilor member, FIFA and AFC member and BFF committee's for women's football chairman Mahfuza Akter Kiron, and BFF general secretary Abu Nayeem Shohag also accompanied Salahuddin.
The national booters went through a full day rest as there was no scheduled practice and gym today.
National team's defender Riyadul Hasan Rafi through a video message today said they enjoyed full day rest and they are working hard as per the coach's guideline in the practice session of how to deal with strong Palestine in the first match.
He was also hopeful about the team's good result in the first match against Palestine.
Rafi informed them that they would go to the stadium to watch the day's Palestine-Kyrgyzstan inaugural three-nation cup match this evening.
The defender said the BFF president's presence in Kyrgyzstan would inspire the team to do well in the tri-nation tournament.  
Meanwhile, Bangladesh national football team will have their training tomorrow morning and complete a session in the afternoon.
Bangladesh will play their first match of the tri-nation cup tournament against strong Palestine scheduled to be held on Sunday (Sept. 5).    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Azarenka wants mandatory vaccines, but players divided
Tsitsipas rolls after another long US Open toilet break
Southgate eyes World Cup glory to make up for Euro heartache
History man Ronaldo saves Portugal
10-man France held by Bosnia in WC qualifying
England's Woakes returns to spark latest India collapse
Rajshahi thrash Faridpur as Shahina scores hat-trick
Salahuddin reaches Kyrgyzstan to inspire national team


Latest News
Bangladesh take 2-0 lead over New Zealand in T20 series
Security to Bangabandhu's family: SSF Bill placed in parliament
Bus Rapid Transit from Gazipur to Dhaka to be opened in 2022: Quader
Bangladesh post 141 in 2nd T20I vs New Zealand
It’s all over when police do journalism: Fakhrul
Bangladesh Covid-19 deaths fall further
City dwellers protest over dengue spread, blame mayor’s failure
'We have right to speak for Muslims in Kashmir,' says Taliban
Tofail Ahmed taken to Delhi after he feels sick
Students aged 12 to be brought under vaccine coverage
Most Read News
JnUJA gets new committee
CU schedules Masters exams
Cricket Australia still aiming to host Afghanistan Test
Members of Italian Guardia Costiera prepare to bring on board
Epic Group, Serai to bring better transparency in supply chain
Micro environment and education in Bangladesh
Bangladesh’s challenges in agro and agro-processed food export
No new variant of coronavirus in Chattogram region: Study
Covid-19: Role of Impact Investment in Bangladesh?
Abrupt Indian ban on onion seeds not legal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft