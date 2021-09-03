Salahuddin reaches Kyrgyzstan to inspire national team

The Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) president Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin reached today to inspire the Bangladesh national football team ahead of the tri-nation cup.

FIFA councilor member, FIFA and AFC member and BFF committee's for women's football chairman Mahfuza Akter Kiron, and BFF general secretary Abu Nayeem Shohag also accompanied Salahuddin.

The national booters went through a full day rest as there was no scheduled practice and gym today.

National team's defender Riyadul Hasan Rafi through a video message today said they enjoyed full day rest and they are working hard as per the coach's guideline in the practice session of how to deal with strong Palestine in the first match.

He was also hopeful about the team's good result in the first match against Palestine.

Rafi informed them that they would go to the stadium to watch the day's Palestine-Kyrgyzstan inaugural three-nation cup match this evening.

The defender said the BFF president's presence in Kyrgyzstan would inspire the team to do well in the tri-nation tournament.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh national football team will have their training tomorrow morning and complete a session in the afternoon.

Bangladesh will play their first match of the tri-nation cup tournament against strong Palestine scheduled to be held on Sunday (Sept. 5). -BSS









