Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 3 September, 2021, 8:07 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Bangladesh take 2-0 lead over New Zealand in T20 series       
Home Sports

Bangladesh move to 7th spot in ICC T20I rankings

Published : Friday, 3 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 187

Bangladesh made a giant leap in the ICC Twenty20 International cricket rankings as they jumped three places to move to seventh spot after their crushing seven-wicket win over New Zealand in the five-match series opener at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium yesterday.
The Tigers indeed made their maiden T20 victory over New Zealand a memorable one by bowling their Kiwis out for their joint lowest even T20I score of 60.
The victory was a catalyst in making a change in the rankings. Bangladesh were at number 10 with 234 rating points even after a historic 4-1 series win against Australia last month.
According to the latest ICC T20I rankings, updated by the global cricketing body yesterday, Bangladesh now have 238 rating points and are above the likes of West Indies (ranked 10th with 234 points), Sri Lanka (ranked 9th with 235 points) and Afghanistan (ranked 8th with 236 points).
But that would not be the end of Bangladesh as they also have the possibility of toppling number 6th ranked Australia (with 240 rating points) and number 5th ranked South Africa (246 points) and sit at number five in the ratings at the end of their current five-match series against New Zealand.
Tigers just need to win all the five T20Is against the Black Caps and that will see Bangladesh gain 248 rating points and at number five in the ICC T20I ratings list.
Bangladesh, however, could also move to fifth in the list even if they win 4-1. However given the Kiwis struggle in the extremely tougher Mirpur surface it is highly likely that Bangladesh even could sweep the series.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Azarenka wants mandatory vaccines, but players divided
Tsitsipas rolls after another long US Open toilet break
Southgate eyes World Cup glory to make up for Euro heartache
History man Ronaldo saves Portugal
10-man France held by Bosnia in WC qualifying
England's Woakes returns to spark latest India collapse
Rajshahi thrash Faridpur as Shahina scores hat-trick
Salahuddin reaches Kyrgyzstan to inspire national team


Latest News
Bangladesh take 2-0 lead over New Zealand in T20 series
Security to Bangabandhu's family: SSF Bill placed in parliament
Bus Rapid Transit from Gazipur to Dhaka to be opened in 2022: Quader
Bangladesh post 141 in 2nd T20I vs New Zealand
It’s all over when police do journalism: Fakhrul
Bangladesh Covid-19 deaths fall further
City dwellers protest over dengue spread, blame mayor’s failure
'We have right to speak for Muslims in Kashmir,' says Taliban
Tofail Ahmed taken to Delhi after he feels sick
Students aged 12 to be brought under vaccine coverage
Most Read News
JnUJA gets new committee
CU schedules Masters exams
Cricket Australia still aiming to host Afghanistan Test
Members of Italian Guardia Costiera prepare to bring on board
Epic Group, Serai to bring better transparency in supply chain
Micro environment and education in Bangladesh
Bangladesh’s challenges in agro and agro-processed food export
No new variant of coronavirus in Chattogram region: Study
Covid-19: Role of Impact Investment in Bangladesh?
Abrupt Indian ban on onion seeds not legal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft