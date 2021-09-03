Video
Friday, 3 September, 2021
latest Bangladesh take 2-0 lead over New Zealand in T20 series       
Sports

Shakib back in BCB's contract as Mithun, Naeem trimmed

Shoriful, Saif, Mahedi, Shohan, Nasum, Shamim awarded first time

Published : Friday, 3 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan speaks after winning the 'Player of the match' award at the end of the first Twenty20 international cricket match between Bangladesh and New Zealand at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on September 1, 2021. photo: AFP

The BCB named 24 cricketers for the central contract ongoing cricket calendar including the name of Shakib Al Hasan, who was unnamed from the list after ICC's ban on him in October 2019.
The list was finalized in 11th meeting of the BCB Board of Directors of the BCB on September 1.
 Shakib, the biggest advertisement of country's cricket, is enlisted for all three formats alongside Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam. Mushfiq and Liton were in this category last year while pacer duo Taskin and Shoriful get reward of their consistency in recent time.
Shoriful, the member of World Cup winning Bangladesh Under-19 team has been listed for the first time. Besides, Saif Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Nurul Hasan Shohan, Nasum Ahmed and Shamim Patwari are the newbies in the list.
Bangladesh ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal's name has omitted from the T20i list who recently opted out from the forthcoming T20i World Cup and missed three consecutive T20i series due to leg injury. Mehidy Hasan and Taijul Islam are the two more names in the contract list of Test and ODIs while T20i captain Mahmudullah, who retired from the Test is considered for both the white ball formats. Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin and Afif Hossain are the three more names for both the shorter version formats.
BCB picked six Test specialists for red-ball contract including captain Mominul Haque. Najmul Hossain Shanto, Abu Jayed, Shadman Islam, Saif Hassan and Ebadat Hossain are the other names in the list.
Soumya Sarkar, Naim Sheikh, Mahedi Hasan, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Nasum Ahmed and Shamim Hossain on the other hand, named as the T20i specialists.
Mohammad Mithun and Nayeem Hasan had been dropped from the previous year's contract list.

Contracted players' list:
All three formats: Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam
Tests & ODIs: Tamim Iqbal, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam
ODI and T20I: Mahmudullah, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Afif Hossain
Test Only: Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Abu Jayed, Shadman Islam, Saif Hassan, Ebadat Hossain
T20I Only: Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim, Mahedi Hasan, Nurul Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Shamim Hossain.


