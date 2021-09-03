Sylhet AL leader Lutfur Rahman passes away

Sylhet district Awami League (AL) President, Sylhet Zilla Parishad Chairman and former Ganoparishad member and valiant freedom fighter Advocate Lutfur Rahman on Thursday passed away.

He was 80. According to his family members, Lutfur Rahman, a close associate to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, breathed his last at 4:10pm at a city hospital of Sylhet where he had been undergoing treatment after heart attack.

Prime Minister and Awami League (AL) President Sheikh Hasina expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Advocate Lutfur Rahman.

In a message of condolence, she prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, former finance minister AMA Muhith, former principal secretary Md Nojibur Rahman, central Awami League presidium member Jahangir Kabir Nanak, organizing secretaries Ahmed Hossain, BM Mozammel Haque and Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel expressed deep shock at the death of Lutfur Rahman.