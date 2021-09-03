Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 3 September, 2021, 8:06 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Bangladesh take 2-0 lead over New Zealand in T20 series       
Home Back Page

Sylhet AL leader Lutfur Rahman passes away

Published : Friday, 3 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 203
Staff Correspondent

Sylhet district Awami League (AL) President, Sylhet Zilla Parishad Chairman and former Ganoparishad member and valiant freedom fighter Advocate Lutfur Rahman on Thursday passed away.
He was 80. According to his family members, Lutfur Rahman, a close associate to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, breathed his last at 4:10pm at a city hospital of Sylhet where he had been undergoing treatment after heart attack.
Prime Minister and Awami League (AL) President Sheikh Hasina expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Advocate Lutfur Rahman.
In a message of condolence, she prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, former finance minister AMA Muhith, former principal secretary Md Nojibur Rahman, central Awami League presidium member Jahangir Kabir Nanak, organizing secretaries Ahmed Hossain, BM Mozammel Haque and Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel expressed deep shock at the death of Lutfur Rahman.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sylhet AL leader Lutfur Rahman passes away
None can erase name of BNP from people’s hearts: Fakhrul
Be cautious in enforcing law thru mobile court
Police arrest a fraud
Taliban to reveal new govt amid economic turmoil
Communalising of news brings bad name to country’: India SC
Emergency declared as storm Ida in NY, NJ kills nine
DU exam taken in person


Latest News
Bangladesh take 2-0 lead over New Zealand in T20 series
Security to Bangabandhu's family: SSF Bill placed in parliament
Bus Rapid Transit from Gazipur to Dhaka to be opened in 2022: Quader
Bangladesh post 141 in 2nd T20I vs New Zealand
It’s all over when police do journalism: Fakhrul
Bangladesh Covid-19 deaths fall further
City dwellers protest over dengue spread, blame mayor’s failure
'We have right to speak for Muslims in Kashmir,' says Taliban
Tofail Ahmed taken to Delhi after he feels sick
Students aged 12 to be brought under vaccine coverage
Most Read News
JnUJA gets new committee
CU schedules Masters exams
Cricket Australia still aiming to host Afghanistan Test
Members of Italian Guardia Costiera prepare to bring on board
Epic Group, Serai to bring better transparency in supply chain
Micro environment and education in Bangladesh
Bangladesh’s challenges in agro and agro-processed food export
No new variant of coronavirus in Chattogram region: Study
Covid-19: Role of Impact Investment in Bangladesh?
Abrupt Indian ban on onion seeds not legal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft