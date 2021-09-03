None can erase name of BNP from people’s hearts: Fakhrul



Acting BNP Chairperson Tarique Rahman virtually addresses a discussion at the Jatiya Press Club in the capital marking 43th founding anniversary of the party on Thursday. photo : OBSERVER

Fakhrul Islam made the statement on Thursday at the National Press Club while speaking on the occasion of 43rd founding anniversary of BNP.

Mirza Fakhrul said, "The name of the BNP has been engraved with the liberation war and the activities for the restoration of the democracy in the country. That's why it is not possible to remove BNP from the heart of the people by spreading propaganda."

"In the last 43 years BNP has made immense sacrifice for the people of the country and democracy," said Mirza Fakhrul.

Awami League and its associate bodies always try to humiliate BNP founder Ziaur Rahman and Chairman Khaleda Zia because Awami League leaders had no active role in the liberation war, he said. Mirza Fakhrul added, "After declaration of independence on March 26 Awami League leaders fled the country and took shelter in the neighboring state. After the 9-month bloody war when we liberated our country they came back and said they made the country free from the Pakistani soldiers." Comparing BNP with phoenix bird the party Secretary General said, after the death of Ziaur Rahman everybody thought BNP will never be able to come to state power.

But after 9-year hardship Khaleda Zia brought back democracy in the country and gave freedom of speech to the people of the country.

"The conspirators are still active to misguide people by distorting history of our great liberation war. They have taken away democratic and voting right of the people and established one-party government in the country," Fakhrul alleged.

BNP Standing Committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy said, "The government wants to cover up its failure by raising a very sensitive issue about Zaiur Rahman's grave."

Retired BNP Vice Chairman Major Hafiz Uddin Ahmed said, the Prime Minister said there was no dead body of Ziaur Rahman in Chandrima Udyan.









