Be cautious in enforcing law thru mobile court

The High Court (HC) on Thursday asked the executive magistrates to be more cautious while enforcing the law through mobile court.

The mobile court should be conducted on the spot, not sitting in the office, and proper training of executive magistrates on relevant laws should be ensured, the HC said.

The virtual HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman made the observation while disposing of a writ petition filed challenging the conviction of two minors who were sentenced to one month's imprisonment for getting married before legal age by Sultana Razia, Assistant Commissioner (land) and Executive Magistrate of Atpara upazila in Netrakona.

Lawyer Mohammad Shishir Manir argued for the writ petition who himself filed it while Deputy Attorney General Bipul Bagmar represented the State.

Following an HC order issued on August 5, the Additional District Magistrate of Netrakona forwarded an explanation on August 22 to the HC bench where Executive Magistrate Sultana Razia, who awarded the conviction to the minors illegally, offered an unconditional apology.

In the order, the HC said on Thursday that the Additional District Magistrate of Netrakona will dispose of the matter submitted by Sultana Razia who sought an unconditional apology.

Earlier on August 4, the same HC bench verbally ordered the authorities concerned to immediately release the two minors jailed illegally by the mobile court under the Child Marriage Restraint Act, 2017.

The order came while lawyer Mohammad Shishir Manir drew the attention of the HC bench by a letter sent through an email attaching a newspaper report published on the same day.

According to the newspaper report, Sultana Razia conducted a mobile court and sentenced two 15-year-old boys to one month's imprisonment for getting married before the legal age under the Child Marriage Restraint Act.





