Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 3 September, 2021, 8:06 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Bangladesh take 2-0 lead over New Zealand in T20 series       
Home Back Page

Be cautious in enforcing law thru mobile court

Published : Friday, 3 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 193
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Thursday asked the executive magistrates to be more cautious while enforcing the law through mobile court.
The mobile court should be conducted on the spot, not sitting in the office, and proper training of executive magistrates on relevant laws should be ensured, the HC said.
The virtual HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman made the observation while disposing of a writ petition filed challenging the conviction of two minors who were sentenced to one month's imprisonment for getting married before legal age by Sultana Razia, Assistant Commissioner (land) and Executive Magistrate of Atpara upazila in Netrakona.
Lawyer Mohammad Shishir Manir argued for the writ petition who himself filed it while Deputy Attorney General Bipul Bagmar represented the State.
 Following an HC order issued on August 5, the Additional District Magistrate of Netrakona forwarded an explanation on August 22 to the HC bench where Executive Magistrate Sultana Razia, who awarded the conviction to the minors illegally, offered an unconditional apology.
In the order, the HC said on Thursday that the Additional District Magistrate of Netrakona will dispose of the matter submitted by Sultana Razia who sought an unconditional apology.
Earlier on August 4, the same HC bench verbally ordered the authorities concerned to immediately release the two minors jailed illegally by the mobile court under the Child Marriage Restraint Act, 2017.
The order came while lawyer Mohammad Shishir Manir drew the attention of the HC bench by a letter sent through an email attaching a newspaper report published on the same day.
According to the newspaper report, Sultana Razia conducted a mobile court and sentenced two 15-year-old boys to one month's imprisonment for getting married before the legal age under the Child Marriage Restraint Act.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sylhet AL leader Lutfur Rahman passes away
None can erase name of BNP from people’s hearts: Fakhrul
Be cautious in enforcing law thru mobile court
Police arrest a fraud
Taliban to reveal new govt amid economic turmoil
Communalising of news brings bad name to country’: India SC
Emergency declared as storm Ida in NY, NJ kills nine
DU exam taken in person


Latest News
Bangladesh take 2-0 lead over New Zealand in T20 series
Security to Bangabandhu's family: SSF Bill placed in parliament
Bus Rapid Transit from Gazipur to Dhaka to be opened in 2022: Quader
Bangladesh post 141 in 2nd T20I vs New Zealand
It’s all over when police do journalism: Fakhrul
Bangladesh Covid-19 deaths fall further
City dwellers protest over dengue spread, blame mayor’s failure
'We have right to speak for Muslims in Kashmir,' says Taliban
Tofail Ahmed taken to Delhi after he feels sick
Students aged 12 to be brought under vaccine coverage
Most Read News
JnUJA gets new committee
CU schedules Masters exams
Cricket Australia still aiming to host Afghanistan Test
Members of Italian Guardia Costiera prepare to bring on board
Epic Group, Serai to bring better transparency in supply chain
Micro environment and education in Bangladesh
Bangladesh’s challenges in agro and agro-processed food export
No new variant of coronavirus in Chattogram region: Study
Covid-19: Role of Impact Investment in Bangladesh?
Abrupt Indian ban on onion seeds not legal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft