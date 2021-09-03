Police arrest a fraud

A fraud, Mirza Shafikur Rahman, has been arrested from Police Plaza at Hatirjheel on charge of taking money in exchange for giving a job in Bangladesh Railway.

A case has been filed in this regards by Gulshan Police Station.

According to Railway Ministry officials, claiming himself as Assistant Secretary Jahidur Rahman of the Railway Ministry, Mirza Shafik had taken Tk 3.0 lakh from a jobseeker Nurunnabi Kiron.

He made a deal of Tk 5.0 lakh with Kiron for a job of office assistant in the Railway.

He was putting pressure to pay the rest immediately. Due to his suspicious behavior, Nurunnabi informed the matter to Sayeed Hassan Kanan, a former footballer of Bangladesh national team.

Learning from the victims, Kanan informed the matter to the Railway Minister's Private Secretary Atiqur Rahman and Ministry's Deputy Secretary Abdus Salam.

Shafikur Rahman was called to the Police Plaza and handed over to the Gulshan Police Station on Thursday evening.

During interrogation, Shafikur informed that he is a Jute Inspector of Ullapara in Sirajganj. He had admitted to have taken Tk 3.0 lakh from the victim.









