Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 3 September, 2021, 8:05 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Bangladesh take 2-0 lead over New Zealand in T20 series       
Home Back Page

DU exam taken in person

Published : Friday, 3 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 227
Staff Correspondent

The Department of Mass Communication and Journalism (MCJ) of Dhaka University has taken physical exam with maintaining proper health guidelines on Thursday.  
The participation of the candidates in exam was 100 per cent.
The MCJ department of the Faculty of Social Science of DU took the examination of their first semester of Masters Students and the seventh semester of the fourth year student. The tests were taken from 11am to 12:30 pm and 1:00pm to 2:30pm.
Dr Abul Mansur Ahmed, Chairman of MCJ department, said, "Many students were absent from various examinations every year. However, in the pandemic of coronavirus, hundred per cent of our first semester of Masters students and the seventh semester of the fourth year students were attended in the exam."  
About hygiene rules, he said, "Exams have been taken in compliance with the highest hygiene rules. One table after another has been placed for the examinees and masks, hand sanitizers have been made mandatory."
Dr Ahmed further said, "Before taking the exams semester coordinators and I discussed with the students about the exam. At that time students requested to take physical exam as many of the students living in rural areas face different problems such as lake of mobile device and network problem. After considering the students' problems, the department has come up with the decision to take physical exam through a departmental academic meeting."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sylhet AL leader Lutfur Rahman passes away
None can erase name of BNP from people’s hearts: Fakhrul
Be cautious in enforcing law thru mobile court
Police arrest a fraud
Taliban to reveal new govt amid economic turmoil
Communalising of news brings bad name to country’: India SC
Emergency declared as storm Ida in NY, NJ kills nine
DU exam taken in person


Latest News
Bangladesh take 2-0 lead over New Zealand in T20 series
Security to Bangabandhu's family: SSF Bill placed in parliament
Bus Rapid Transit from Gazipur to Dhaka to be opened in 2022: Quader
Bangladesh post 141 in 2nd T20I vs New Zealand
It’s all over when police do journalism: Fakhrul
Bangladesh Covid-19 deaths fall further
City dwellers protest over dengue spread, blame mayor’s failure
'We have right to speak for Muslims in Kashmir,' says Taliban
Tofail Ahmed taken to Delhi after he feels sick
Students aged 12 to be brought under vaccine coverage
Most Read News
JnUJA gets new committee
CU schedules Masters exams
Cricket Australia still aiming to host Afghanistan Test
Members of Italian Guardia Costiera prepare to bring on board
Epic Group, Serai to bring better transparency in supply chain
Micro environment and education in Bangladesh
Bangladesh’s challenges in agro and agro-processed food export
No new variant of coronavirus in Chattogram region: Study
Covid-19: Role of Impact Investment in Bangladesh?
Abrupt Indian ban on onion seeds not legal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft