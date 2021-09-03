DU exam taken in person

The Department of Mass Communication and Journalism (MCJ) of Dhaka University has taken physical exam with maintaining proper health guidelines on Thursday.

The participation of the candidates in exam was 100 per cent.

The MCJ department of the Faculty of Social Science of DU took the examination of their first semester of Masters Students and the seventh semester of the fourth year student. The tests were taken from 11am to 12:30 pm and 1:00pm to 2:30pm.

Dr Abul Mansur Ahmed, Chairman of MCJ department, said, "Many students were absent from various examinations every year. However, in the pandemic of coronavirus, hundred per cent of our first semester of Masters students and the seventh semester of the fourth year students were attended in the exam."

About hygiene rules, he said, "Exams have been taken in compliance with the highest hygiene rules. One table after another has been placed for the examinees and masks, hand sanitizers have been made mandatory."

Dr Ahmed further said, "Before taking the exams semester coordinators and I discussed with the students about the exam. At that time students requested to take physical exam as many of the students living in rural areas face different problems such as lake of mobile device and network problem. After considering the students' problems, the department has come up with the decision to take physical exam through a departmental academic meeting."







