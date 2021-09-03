Banking Event

First Security Islami Bank Ltd (FSIBL) Managing Director Syed Waseque Md Ali, Additional Managing Director Abdul Aziz, Deputy Managing Director Md. Masudur Rahman Shah, all Zonal Heads, Head of SME and Agricultural Investment Division and different Branch Managers recently attend a virtually held seminar on achievement of targets under SME stimulus package due to Covid-19, evaluation of yearly SME and Women Entrepreneurs targets and Agricultural Investment Disbursement targets of Bangladesh Bank for 2021-22. In the seminar, the management gave directions to participants to attain the targets.