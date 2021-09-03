

BKB inks remittance business deal with MoneyGram

Shirin Akhter, Managing Director (Current Charge) Bangladesh Krishi Bank, Md. Didarul Islam Mazumder, General Manager, International and Accounts Division, Golam Muhammad Areef- Deputy General Manager-Foreign Remittance Management Department and other Officials of Foreign Remittance Management Department were present at the signing ceremony.

On behalf of NEC Money Transfer Chairman-Ikram Farazy, Director - Dr. Anower Farazy and their senior executives were present on the occasion.

Under this agreement, Bangladeshi expatriates from almost all the countries of Europe, Africa and Middle East can be able to send their remittance through NEC Money Transfer to 1038 Branches of Bangladesh Krishi Bank.







