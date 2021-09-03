

Standard Bank holds tree plantation programme

Standard Bank Ltd recently organised a tree plantation programme at mid island of streets at Aftabnagar Project of the bank's client Eastern Housing Limited as part of observing Martyrdom Anniversary of the Greatest Bangali of all time, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman along with all other martyrs on August 15 and National Mourning Day, says a press release.Alongside of an environment saving initiative, keeping in mind the beautification aspect, Krishnachura and Radhachura have been selected to be planted. Managing Director and CEO Khandaker Rashed Maqsood, Manager of SBL Principal Branch Md. Ramiz Uddin Miah, acting Company Secretary Md. Ali Reza and senior officials of Eastern Housing Limited were present on the occasion.In addition, fruit, forest and medicinal tree saplings are being distributed among the customers through 138 branches of the bank across the country under the said tree planting programme.At the end of the programme, Maqsood lauded the environmentally friendly programme adopted by the government on the occasion of National Mourning Day and said that "To protect the environment and our health, above all, ensuring a livable world for the next generation, requires tree planting to become a social movement".