BIDA observes 5th founding anniversary

Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) observed its 5th founding anniversary bearing the theme "Biniyog Agradhikar; Mujibborshe BIDA'r Ongikar"

Earlier on September 1, 2016, the government formed BIDA through merging the now defunct Board of Investment (BOI) and the Privatization Commission to attract both local and foreign investment and flourish the private sector.

Marking its 5th Founding Anniversary, the BIDA held a discussion meeting held at its office in the capital's Agargaon area on Wednesday.

Presided over by its Executive Chairman Md Sirazul Islam, Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus spoke on the occasion as the chief guest while Executive Chairman of National Skills Development Authority (NSDA) Dulal Krishna Saha spoke as special guest.

The participants paid rich tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, all the martyrs of August 15 and all the martyrs of the War of Liberation.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Ahmad Kaikaus said that the economic excellence of Bangladesh has been acclaimed worldwide over the last 12 years. -BSS











