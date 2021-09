Md. Mustafizur Rahman

Maududi joined Janata Bank Ltd. as a Senior Officer in 1988.

He obtained his M. Com degree in Management from Dhaka University. He took part in different Seminar-Symposium held at home and abroad.

















Md. Mustafizur Rahman Maududi has been promoted as General Manager (GM) of Janata Bank Limited recently. Prior to his joining he served as Deputy General Manager of the same bank, says a press release.Maududi joined Janata Bank Ltd. as a Senior Officer in 1988.He obtained his M. Com degree in Management from Dhaka University. He took part in different Seminar-Symposium held at home and abroad.