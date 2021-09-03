Jiban Bima written MCQ tests Sept 3, 4





Jiban Bima Corporation will hold recruitment tests for the post of upper division assistant on September 3 and for the post of office assistant-cum-computer typist and office assistant on September 4, says a press release.The written MCQ tests will be held at different centres in Dhaka. Necessary steps have already been taken for smooth and transparent holding of the tests.If any evidence is found that hinders the conduct of a transparent examination, the Jiban Bima requested to bring the matter to the notice of the authorities immediately at [email protected]