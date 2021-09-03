Ryanair returns to profit but faces difficult winter

LONDON, Sept 2: Irish low-cost carrier Ryanair returned to profit in July thanks to a strong summer holiday season, but expects a "difficult" winter, boss Michael O'Leary told AFP on Tuesday.

"We went back to profit in July, we'll make a profit again in August because the recovery has been very strong in the peak summer period. But this winter will be difficult," O'Leary said after holding a major press conference in London.

The Dublin-based carrier is trying to restore its pre-pandemic traffic, but that can only be achieved by lowering prices, he added.

"We'll be recovering traffic but at lower prices. I don't think we'll make money this winter but we won't lose a lot of money either."

The airline is expecting traffic in August and September to be around 80 percent of pre-pandemic levels, he said, adding he hoped that would rise to 90 percent in November and December. -AFP







