NCC Bank elects New Chairman, Vice-Chairman



Tanzina Ali Md. Abul Bashar

Md. Abul Bashar completed his B.Sc. in Management Information System from USA. He started pursuing his family business endeavors with Prime Group of Industries shouldering its responsibilities holding position as the Deputy Managing Director over 20 Years. He is also the Managing Director of Recycling Division of the Group and Prime Finance Consultants and Equities Ltd.

He was a Director in the Board of Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA), Member of the Executive Committee of Bangladesh Association of Publicly Listed Companies (2014-2015) and Member of the Executive Committee of Bangladesh Employers Federation (2015-2016).

He is the founder and Secretary General of "Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club", a leading Dhaka Premier Division Cricket Team in Bangladesh.

Tanzina Ali completed her graduation in Finance from Bryant University, USA. She engaged herself in various training and workshops in abroad to enhance professional competency.

After coming back from USA, she started her career with British Embassy. Then she worked in HG Aviation as Finance Director of the company.





The Board of Directors of NCC Bank Ltd. has elected Md. Abul Bashar as Chairman and Tanzina Ali as Vice Chairman of the Bank on Thursday, says a press release.Md. Abul Bashar completed his B.Sc. in Management Information System from USA. He started pursuing his family business endeavors with Prime Group of Industries shouldering its responsibilities holding position as the Deputy Managing Director over 20 Years. He is also the Managing Director of Recycling Division of the Group and Prime Finance Consultants and Equities Ltd.He was a Director in the Board of Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA), Member of the Executive Committee of Bangladesh Association of Publicly Listed Companies (2014-2015) and Member of the Executive Committee of Bangladesh Employers Federation (2015-2016).He is the founder and Secretary General of "Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club", a leading Dhaka Premier Division Cricket Team in Bangladesh.Tanzina Ali completed her graduation in Finance from Bryant University, USA. She engaged herself in various training and workshops in abroad to enhance professional competency.After coming back from USA, she started her career with British Embassy. Then she worked in HG Aviation as Finance Director of the company.