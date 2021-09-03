Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 3 September, 2021, 8:04 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Bangladesh take 2-0 lead over New Zealand in T20 series       
Home Business

NCC Bank elects New Chairman, Vice-Chairman

Published : Friday, 3 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Business Desk

Tanzina Ali

Tanzina Ali

Md. Abul Bashar

Md. Abul Bashar

The Board of Directors of NCC Bank Ltd. has elected Md. Abul Bashar as Chairman and  Tanzina Ali as Vice Chairman of the Bank on Thursday, says a press release.
Md. Abul Bashar completed his B.Sc. in Management Information System from USA. He started pursuing his family business endeavors with Prime Group of Industries shouldering its responsibilities holding position as the Deputy Managing Director over 20 Years. He is also the Managing Director of Recycling Division of the Group and Prime Finance Consultants and Equities Ltd.
He was a Director in the Board of Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA), Member of the Executive Committee of Bangladesh Association of Publicly Listed Companies (2014-2015) and Member of the Executive Committee of Bangladesh Employers Federation (2015-2016).
He is the founder and Secretary General of "Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club", a leading Dhaka Premier Division Cricket Team in Bangladesh.
Tanzina Ali completed her graduation in Finance from Bryant University, USA. She engaged herself in various training and workshops in abroad to enhance professional competency.
After coming back from USA, she started her career with British Embassy. Then she worked in HG Aviation as Finance Director of the company.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Event
BKB inks remittance business deal with MoneyGram
Standard Bank holds tree plantation programme
BIDA observes 5th founding anniversary
Janata Bank promotes Mustafizur Rahman as GM
Jiban Bima written MCQ tests Sept 3, 4
Ryanair returns to profit but faces difficult winter
Emirates not to carry passengers from BD, 4 other states  over PCR test


Latest News
Bangladesh take 2-0 lead over New Zealand in T20 series
Security to Bangabandhu's family: SSF Bill placed in parliament
Bus Rapid Transit from Gazipur to Dhaka to be opened in 2022: Quader
Bangladesh post 141 in 2nd T20I vs New Zealand
It’s all over when police do journalism: Fakhrul
Bangladesh Covid-19 deaths fall further
City dwellers protest over dengue spread, blame mayor’s failure
'We have right to speak for Muslims in Kashmir,' says Taliban
Tofail Ahmed taken to Delhi after he feels sick
Students aged 12 to be brought under vaccine coverage
Most Read News
JnUJA gets new committee
CU schedules Masters exams
Cricket Australia still aiming to host Afghanistan Test
Members of Italian Guardia Costiera prepare to bring on board
Epic Group, Serai to bring better transparency in supply chain
Micro environment and education in Bangladesh
Bangladesh’s challenges in agro and agro-processed food export
No new variant of coronavirus in Chattogram region: Study
Covid-19: Role of Impact Investment in Bangladesh?
Abrupt Indian ban on onion seeds not legal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft