World food prices jumped in August: FAO

ROME, Sept 2: World food prices jumped in August after two consecutive months of decline, pushed up by strong gains for sugar, vegetable oils and some cereals, the United Nations food agency said on Thursday.

The Rome-based Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) also said in a statement that worldwide cereal harvests would come in at nearly 2.788 billion tonnes in 2021, down on its previous estimate of 2.817 billion tonnes but still up on 2020 levels.

FAO's food price index, which tracks international prices of the most globally traded food commodities, averaged 127.4 points last month compared with 123.5 in July. The July figure was previously given as 123.0.

On a year-on-year basis, prices were up 32.9% in August.

FAO's cereal price index was 3.4% higher in August from the previous month, with lower harvest expectations in several major exporting countries shunting up world wheat prices by 8.8% month-on-month, while barely surged 9.0%.

By contrast, maize and international rice prices declined. -Reuters



